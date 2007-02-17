Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
5,115
|84.64
|4,54,102.62
|1,699
|0.29
|17,733
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
602.55
|45.17
|62,228.41
|321.32
|0.41
|9,025.52
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,230.15
|41.39
|16,256.36
|85.09
|0.34
|2,662.45
|455.56
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
837.85
|182.94
|12,798.11
|11.14
|0
|733.19
|119.04
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
790.3
|50.82
|12,239.68
|60.59
|0
|1,440.04
|72.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.