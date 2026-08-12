No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,287.33
1,053.52
864.28
699.32
Net Worth
1,299.23
1,065.42
876.18
711.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
25,023.93
16,897.32
16,788.05
13,316.8
8,139.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,023.93
16,897.32
16,788.05
13,316.8
8,139.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.88
10.56
12.57
5.81
5.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
5,115
|84.64
|4,54,102.62
|1,699
|0.29
|17,733
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
602.55
|45.17
|62,228.41
|321.32
|0.41
|9,025.52
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,230.15
|41.39
|16,256.36
|85.09
|0.34
|2,662.45
|455.56
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
837.85
|182.94
|12,798.11
|11.14
|0
|733.19
|119.04
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
790.3
|50.82
|12,239.68
|60.59
|0
|1,440.04
|72.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
KIRAN HEMAA KUMAR JAIN
Managing Director
MOOLCHAND KIRAN KUMAR JAIN
Whole-time Director
PONNAIAH PILLAI RAJESWARAN
123 Usman Road,
T Nagar,
Tamil Nadu - 600017
Tel: 044 2834 9869
Website: http://www.lalithaajewellery.com
Email: cosec@lalithaajewellery.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.