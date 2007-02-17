Leap India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.02
2.73
2.08
2
Preference Capital
308.24
189.61
41.5
40.3
Reserves
613.08
526.44
526.66
468.4
Net Worth
924.34
718.78
570.24
510.7
Minority Interest
Debt
846.46
486.01
301.3
302.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
63.11
12.81
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,833.91
1,217.6
871.54
813.27
Fixed Assets
1,385.51
932.78
800.71
714.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
108.99
59.3
7.5
1.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
326.27
220.19
55.72
72.37
Inventories
24.52
13.45
16.65
8.4
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
180.07
132.69
74.95
58.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
250.22
158.62
138.9
89.37
Sundry Creditors
-101.67
-73.96
-46.22
-17.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-26.87
-10.61
-128.56
-66.54
Cash
13.16
5.33
7.59
24.93
Total Assets
1,833.93
1,217.6
871.52
813.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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