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Leap India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.02

2.73

2.08

2

Preference Capital

308.24

189.61

41.5

40.3

Reserves

613.08

526.44

526.66

468.4

Net Worth

924.34

718.78

570.24

510.7

Minority Interest

Debt

846.46

486.01

301.3

302.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

63.11

12.81

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,833.91

1,217.6

871.54

813.27

Fixed Assets

1,385.51

932.78

800.71

714.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

108.99

59.3

7.5

1.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

326.27

220.19

55.72

72.37

Inventories

24.52

13.45

16.65

8.4

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

180.07

132.69

74.95

58.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

250.22

158.62

138.9

89.37

Sundry Creditors

-101.67

-73.96

-46.22

-17.27

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-26.87

-10.61

-128.56

-66.54

Cash

13.16

5.33

7.59

24.93

Total Assets

1,833.93

1,217.6

871.52

813.26

Leap India Ltd : related Articles

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