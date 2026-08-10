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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.02
2.73
2.08
2
Preference Capital
308.24
189.61
41.5
40.3
Reserves
613.08
526.44
526.66
468.4
Net Worth
924.34
718.78
570.24
510.7
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
729.53
466.47
364.97
253.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
729.53
466.47
364.97
253.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.82
18.56
6.97
4.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
108.4
|0
|1,14,459.3
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.2
|40
|25,704
|220.06
|1.07
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
250.1
|27.3
|17,857.14
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.65
|25.64
|15,369.76
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
234.45
|27.78
|11,267.76
|71.8
|4.2
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Sunu Mathew
Non Executive Director
Hardik Shah
Non Executive Director
Vaibhav Vaidya
Independent Non Exe. Director
HARINARAYANAN SREEDHARAN NAIR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjiv Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Maithilee Jamsandekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CHIRAG BHARAT BAGADIA
14th Floor, Commerz, Internati,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: +91 22 6958 8700
Website: http://www.leapindia.net
Email: compliance@leapindia.net
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Summary
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Reports by Leap India Ltd
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