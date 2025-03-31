TO THE MEMBERS OF LEAPFROG ENGINEERING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s. LEAPFROG ENGINEERING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India and as prescribed in Sec 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021:

i. In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024,

ii. In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date.

iii. In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the stRsncfeione financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows, of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to

fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, && fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. //•-??/ s. Y*u

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design auRspKOcediHRs/ that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, Rsb4gg &e are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

Without qualifying our report, we draw the attention to Note No. 29(viii) to Financial Statements regarding confirmation of dues by Debtors, Creditors and Loans and Advances and Consequential effect on accounts if any.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of thRso. company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the \ Ultimate Beneficiaries.

V. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on our audit procedures, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) above contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

viii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operational throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of an audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirement for record retention.

"ANNEXURE A" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF AUDITORS REPORT ON THE ACCOUNTS OF LEAPFROG ENGINEERING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024.

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central Government of India and in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, that:-

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information provided by the management the property, plant & equipment have been verified annually at the end of the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. We were informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the book records.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not own any immovable properties and hence paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment, or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder, and the details have been appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

(ii) a. As informed to us, the Company has conducted physical verification of stocks at half yearly intervals which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the procedures of physical verification followed by the management appear to be reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. We were informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the book records.

b. The Company has availed the working capital limits exceeding Rs.500.00 lakhs. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, tons, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties other than the following:

Particulars Nature of Transaction Aggregate Amount during the year Interest for the year Balance Outstanding as on balance sheet 1 l-Logicon Control Automation Private Limited Loans and Advances to entities other than Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 67,02,075 5,00,563 72,02,638

(b) In our opinion the amounts advanced as detailed above are not prejudicial to the interests of the company.

(c) The due date for repayment of dues in respect of the above is 31-03-2025. Hence the question of adhering to the repayment schedule and disclosure of overdue amounts as required under clause (iii)(d) and (iii)(e) of paragraph 3 of the said Order does not arise.

(d) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to promoters, related parties as defined in clause(76) of section 2 of the Companies Act 2013.

(iv) The Company has not given/ made any loans, investments, guarantees and security during the year under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clauses 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii)(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respRsRsf the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues outstanding on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its dues to the banks / Financial Institutions / other lenders.

(b) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans have been utilised for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/debentures during the year.

(xi)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In view of our observation in clause (a) above, the question of filing the report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government does not arise.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received anv complaints from the whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is L not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In terms of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the company is exempt from appointing an internal auditor. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The company is not a company covered under section 135 of the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xxi) The company has prepared the financial statements on a standalone basis. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

ANNEXURE-B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. LEAPFROG ENGINEERING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company"), as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The management and board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud and error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material aspects, adequate internal financial control systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.