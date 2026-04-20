iifl-logo

Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Apr, 2026|06:21 AM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.59%

Non-Promoter- 7.40%

Institutions: 7.40%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.72

0.48

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.54

21.23

4.84

4.55

Net Worth

53.26

21.71

5.32

5.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

4,050

49.795,63,314.52,832.080.8337,902.84493.77

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

296.3

65.7563,196.96264.230.574,503.9741.18

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

22

30.0826,885.63278.560.671,096.7512.61

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,240.45

23.4321,054.55211.240.735,787.56441.61

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

298.95

354.6518,482.1431.680.07917.4976.2

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

PRIYASHAILA PRABHAV RAO

Managing Director

Prabhav Narasimha Rao

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sapna Raghavendra

Director

Krishnamurthy Salekoppa Parameshawarabhatta

Director

Vijay Kumar Sajjan

Director

Kommanhalli Giridhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Laxminarayan Hegde

Registered Office

#496 Chaithanya Dhriti Rudresh,

6th Main Rd 8th Crs Vij.Bank.L,

Karnataka - 560076

Tel: +91 78994 81340

Website: http://www.lesgroup.in

Email: CS@lesgroup.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd share price today?

The Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd?

Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.