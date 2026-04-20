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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.72
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.54
21.23
4.84
4.55
Net Worth
53.26
21.71
5.32
5.03
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,050
|49.79
|5,63,314.5
|2,832.08
|0.83
|37,902.84
|493.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
296.3
|65.75
|63,196.96
|264.23
|0.57
|4,503.97
|41.18
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
22
|30.08
|26,885.63
|278.56
|0.67
|1,096.75
|12.61
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,240.45
|23.43
|21,054.55
|211.24
|0.73
|5,787.56
|441.61
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
298.95
|354.65
|18,482.14
|31.68
|0.07
|917.49
|76.2
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
PRIYASHAILA PRABHAV RAO
Managing Director
Prabhav Narasimha Rao
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sapna Raghavendra
Director
Krishnamurthy Salekoppa Parameshawarabhatta
Director
Vijay Kumar Sajjan
Director
Kommanhalli Giridhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Laxminarayan Hegde
#496 Chaithanya Dhriti Rudresh,
6th Main Rd 8th Crs Vij.Bank.L,
Karnataka - 560076
Tel: +91 78994 81340
Website: http://www.lesgroup.in
Email: CS@lesgroup.in
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Summary
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Reports by Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd
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