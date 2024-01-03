Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,075.75
|49.56
|5,60,673.29
|2,832.08
|0.83
|37,902.84
|493.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
298.75
|64.8
|62,289.98
|264.23
|0.58
|4,503.97
|41.18
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
21.84
|29.51
|26,378.35
|278.56
|0.69
|1,096.75
|12.61
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,248.95
|23.74
|21,328.64
|211.24
|0.72
|5,787.56
|441.61
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
296.3
|344.53
|17,954.94
|31.68
|0.07
|917.49
|76.2
No Record Found
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