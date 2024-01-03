Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.72
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.54
21.23
4.84
4.55
Net Worth
53.26
21.71
5.32
5.03
Minority Interest
Debt
20.11
13.78
13.05
19.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.1
0
Total Liabilities
73.37
35.49
18.47
24.84
Fixed Assets
1.02
1.31
0.77
0.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.25
0.24
0.24
Networking Capital
63.3
26.62
8.46
18.8
Inventories
4.25
8.6
3.62
4.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
108.2
12.37
14.85
10.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
26.66
21.27
38.08
11.04
Sundry Creditors
-58.59
-8.73
-3.76
-5.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.22
-6.89
-44.33
-1.73
Cash
8.29
7.3
8.87
5.33
Total Assets
73.36
35.48
18.46
24.86
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
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