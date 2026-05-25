Board Meeting 25 May 2026 15 May 2026

Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for year ended on 31st March 2026 audited financial result for the year ended 31st march, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2026 30 Apr 2026

board meeting outcome

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2026 1 Apr 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st April, 2026

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2026 9 Mar 2026

outcome of board meeting alteration in authorised share capital

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Appointment Of CFO.

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2026 20 Jan 2026

Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.01.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2025 6 Dec 2025

BAORD MEETING OUTCOME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 5 Dec 2025

BOARD MEETING OUTOME FOR ACCEPTANCE OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CFO OF THE COMPANY

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited FInancial Result of the Company for the second Quarter Ended september 30, 2025 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 28 Oct 2025

We here by submit the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2025 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

Outcome of the board meeting dated September 03, 2025

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025