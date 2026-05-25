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Lexoraa Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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19.26
(9.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Servoteach Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 202615 May 2026
Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for year ended on 31st March 2026 audited financial result for the year ended 31st march, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202630 Apr 2026
board meeting outcome
Board Meeting1 Apr 20261 Apr 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st April, 2026
Board Meeting9 Mar 20269 Mar 2026
outcome of board meeting alteration in authorised share capital
Board Meeting9 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Appointment Of CFO.
Board Meeting27 Jan 202620 Jan 2026
Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.01.2026)
Board Meeting6 Dec 20256 Dec 2025
BAORD MEETING OUTCOME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
Board Meeting5 Dec 20255 Dec 2025
BOARD MEETING OUTOME FOR ACCEPTANCE OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CFO OF THE COMPANY
Board Meeting7 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited FInancial Result of the Company for the second Quarter Ended september 30, 2025 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2025)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202528 Oct 2025
We here by submit the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2025 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting3 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
Outcome of the board meeting dated September 03, 2025
Board Meeting5 Aug 202530 Jul 2025
Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.08.2025 Enclosed herewith financial result for the June Quarter 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :05.08.2025)

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