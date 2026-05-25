|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for year ended on 31st March 2026 audited financial result for the year ended 31st march, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|board meeting outcome
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2026
|1 Apr 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st April, 2026
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2026
|9 Mar 2026
|outcome of board meeting alteration in authorised share capital
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Appointment Of CFO.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2026
|20 Jan 2026
|Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2025
|6 Dec 2025
|BAORD MEETING OUTCOME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
|Board Meeting
|5 Dec 2025
|5 Dec 2025
|BOARD MEETING OUTOME FOR ACCEPTANCE OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CFO OF THE COMPANY
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited FInancial Result of the Company for the second Quarter Ended september 30, 2025 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2025
|28 Oct 2025
|We here by submit the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2025 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2025
|3 Sep 2025
|Outcome of the board meeting dated September 03, 2025
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|Lexoraa Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.08.2025 Enclosed herewith financial result for the June Quarter 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :05.08.2025)
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