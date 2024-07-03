iifl-logo

Lexoraa Industries Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
19.26
(9.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open17.8
  • Day's High19.26
  • 52 Wk High21
  • Prev. Close17.51
  • Day's Low17.8
  • 52 Wk Low 12
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E321
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.08
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lexoraa Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹17.8

Prev. Close

₹17.51

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.4

Day's High

₹19.26

Day's Low

₹17.8

52 Week's High

₹21

52 Week's Low

₹12

Book Value

₹-2.08

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.57

P/E

321

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Lexoraa Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

arrow

9 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Lexoraa Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lexoraa Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:38 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.08%

Non-Promoter- 71.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Lexoraa Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

4.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.07

-4.6

-4.36

-4.57

Net Worth

-0.84

-0.36

-0.13

-0.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.11

-0.16

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-3.5

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

0.01

-0.01

-0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-24.72

-37.13

64.6

-49.43

EBIT growth

-24.72

-37.13

85.35

-55.09

Net profit growth

-34.57

-27.82

72.52

-51.62

View Ratios

No Record Found

Lexoraa Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,056.05

82.062,64,520.89724.6017,204.5391.3

Trent Ltd

TRENT

2,723.45

80.861,45,223.15454.750.154,936.64144.45

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

117.2

83.7154,807.12166.5201,645.4115.03

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

97.9

69.9311,948.9124.380.512,15411.41

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

219.2

154.3711,443.3431.640680.42121.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lexoraa Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Anil Babubhai Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nikita D. Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Kumar Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sagar Bipinchandra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalpesh Chandrakant Joshi

Registered Office

502 Triveni Krupa Carter,

Road No 3 Borivali East,

Maharashtra - 400066

Tel: 91-022-28624357/58

Website: http://www.servoteachengineering.in

Email: info@servotech-india.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Lexoraa Industries Limited, formerly known as Servoteach Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Servotech Engineering Industries Limited on October 7, 1994 and received the Certificate of Co...
Read More

Reports by Lexoraa Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lexoraa Industries Ltd share price today?

The Lexoraa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is ₹7.57 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is 321 and -9.22 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lexoraa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is ₹12 and ₹21 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

Lexoraa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.38%, 3 Years at 53.36%, 1 Year at 26.63%, 6 Month at 26.21%, 3 Month at 1.48% and 1 Month at 4.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lexoraa Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lexoraa Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lexoraa Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.