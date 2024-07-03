Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRetail
Open₹17.8
Prev. Close₹17.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹19.26
Day's Low₹17.8
52 Week's High₹21
52 Week's Low₹12
Book Value₹-2.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.57
P/E321
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.07
-4.6
-4.36
-4.57
Net Worth
-0.84
-0.36
-0.13
-0.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.11
-0.16
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-3.5
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.01
-0.01
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-24.72
-37.13
64.6
-49.43
EBIT growth
-24.72
-37.13
85.35
-55.09
Net profit growth
-34.57
-27.82
72.52
-51.62
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,056.05
|82.06
|2,64,520.89
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.3
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,723.45
|80.86
|1,45,223.15
|454.75
|0.15
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.2
|83.71
|54,807.12
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
97.9
|69.93
|11,948.91
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
219.2
|154.37
|11,443.34
|31.64
|0
|680.42
|121.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Anil Babubhai Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nikita D. Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Kumar Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sagar Bipinchandra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalpesh Chandrakant Joshi
502 Triveni Krupa Carter,
Road No 3 Borivali East,
Maharashtra - 400066
Tel: 91-022-28624357/58
Website: http://www.servoteachengineering.in
Email: info@servotech-india.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Lexoraa Industries Limited, formerly known as Servoteach Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Servotech Engineering Industries Limited on October 7, 1994 and received the Certificate of Co...
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Reports by Lexoraa Industries Ltd
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