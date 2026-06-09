Lexoraa Industries Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,056.05
|82.06
|2,64,520.89
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.3
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,723.45
|80.86
|1,45,223.15
|454.75
|0.15
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.2
|83.71
|54,807.12
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
97.9
|69.93
|11,948.91
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
219.2
|154.37
|11,443.34
|31.64
|0
|680.42
|121.58
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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