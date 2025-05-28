TO THE MEMBERS OF LEXORAA INDUSTRIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SERVOTEACH INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Lexoraa Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Servoteach Industries Limited) (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 35 of the financial statements, which states that the Company has incurred a net loss of 47.56 Lakhs during the year ended 31st March 2025, has accumulated losses of 507.35

Lakhs, and its net worth has been fully eroded and stands negative at 84.39 Lakhs as at that date. These conditions, together with other matters described in the said note, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, as disclosed in the said note, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis, considering managements plans. The Company has already commenced operations and closed the last quarter with revenue of 254.93 Lakhs and a gross profit of 16.20 Lakhs, and intends to continue operations under the revised business model. Further, the promoters/management have confirmed their commitment to explore new business opportunities and to infuse additional funds, as necessary, to meet the Companys working capital requirements and cash flow needs. Based on this commitment and managements assessment of future business prospects under the revised businsess model, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not qualified on this matter.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to Note 28 of the financial statements which concerns the balances of Loans and Advances, Sundry Debtors, Sundry Creditors, Current Liabilities & Provisions, and other personal accounts are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. Our opinion is not qualified on this matter.

Key Audit Matter(s)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the Matter was Addressed in our Audit The Company has incurred losses in recent years, and its net worth has eroded. As at 31st March 2025, the Company has accumulated losses of 507.35 Lakhs, and its net worth stands negative at 84.39 Lakhs. These conditions may indicate potential stress on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The assessment of going concern involves significant judgment, particularly in evaluating the Companys business plans, projected cash flows, and the financial support available from the promoters. Our audit procedures included, among others: Evaluating managements assessment of the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, including testing the underlying assumptions in projected cash flow forecasts. Assessing the sensitivity of managements forecasts to changes in key assumptions, such as revenue growth, margins, and working capital requirements. Accordingly, we considered this as a key audit matter . Obtaining written representations and confirmations from the promoters regarding their commitment to provide necessary financial support for meeting the Companys operational and financial obligations for the foreseeable future (i.e., at least 12 months from the balance sheet date). Evaluating the adequacy of the disclosures made in the financial statements regarding the Companys going concern assumption. Based on the procedures performed, we found managements use of the going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements to be reasonable.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section

134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(d) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(d) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. b. During the year company is not required to deposit any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. c. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

c. There is no payment of Interim dividend and dividend to shareholders as there were no profits generated during the year.

d. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

e. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Bakliwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 130381W

Sd/-

Ankur Jain Partner

Membership No.197643 UDIN: 25197643BMIMJB3968 Place: Mumbai Date:28/05/2025

Annexure A to the Independent Auditorfs Report on the Standalone Financial

Statements of Lexoraa Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Servoteach Industries Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Throughout the year, the company did not possess any intangible assets.

(b) Since Company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipment, therefore this clause is not applicable.

(c) Since Company does not have any Immovable Properties, therefore this clause is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventory:

(a) Since the company does not have any Inventory, therefore this clause is not applicable. (b) Since the company does not have any Inventory, therefore this clause is not applicable.

(iii) (a) A) During the year the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any subsidiary, joint venture or associate hence clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the order is not applicable.

(B) During the year the Company has not granted any fresh loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(b) The investment made, guarantee provided, security given and terms and conditions on which loans are granted, guarantee provided are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the terms of repayment stipulate that the loans are repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has demanded repayment of principal and interest, and the borrowers have repaid the amounts promptly upon such demand. Accordingly, in our opinion, the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular having regard to the terms of repayment.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advances in the nature of loan has fallen due during the year, which, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties, hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investment made, if any.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits to which the directives of issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2015, with regard to the deposit accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident

Fund, Income-tax, Tax deducted at sources, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of income tax, provident fund, professional tax, employees state insurance, goods and services tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed (Rs.in Lakhs) Amount Deposited (Rs.in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax On regular assessment 14.90/- 3.00 A.Y.2012-13 CIT (Appeal)

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, none of the transaction are left unrecorded in books of accounts, or have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has incurred no cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of Financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board Of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xix) There are no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For Bakliwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 130381W

Sd/-

Ankur Jain Partner

Membership No.197643 UDIN: 25197643BMIMJB3968 Place: Mumbai Date:28/05/2025

Annexure B to the Independent Auditorfs Report on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Lexoraa Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Servoteach Industries Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Bakliwal & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 130381W

Sd/-

Ankur Jain Partner

Membership No.197643 UDIN: 25197643BMIMJB3968 Place: Mumbai Date:28/05/2025