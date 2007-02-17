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Liotech Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3

3

2

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.45

3.28

0.47

0.1

Net Worth

10.45

6.28

2.47

1.1

Minority Interest

Debt

4.22

3.55

1.38

1.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.71

9.84

3.85

2.84

Fixed Assets

6.6

4.04

2.36

2.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.06

0.1

Networking Capital

8.09

5.55

1.41

-0.06

Inventories

7.15

4.36

0.86

0.41

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.91

4.86

0.66

1.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.58

0.19

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-3.65

-3.28

-0.16

-1.92

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.42

-0.97

-0.14

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.61

Total Assets

14.7

9.84

3.85

2.83

Liotech Industries Ltd : related Articles

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