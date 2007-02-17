Liotech Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
2
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.45
3.28
0.47
0.1
Net Worth
10.45
6.28
2.47
1.1
Minority Interest
Debt
4.22
3.55
1.38
1.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.71
9.84
3.85
2.84
Fixed Assets
6.6
4.04
2.36
2.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.06
0.1
Networking Capital
8.09
5.55
1.41
-0.06
Inventories
7.15
4.36
0.86
0.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.91
4.86
0.66
1.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.58
0.19
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-3.65
-3.28
-0.16
-1.92
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.42
-0.97
-0.14
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.61
Total Assets
14.7
9.84
3.85
2.83
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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