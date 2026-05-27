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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
2
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.45
3.28
0.47
0.1
Net Worth
10.45
6.28
2.47
1.1
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,938.7
|79.62
|92,687.04
|-117.76
|0.44
|2,260.45
|229.83
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
4,423.05
|31.82
|41,276.07
|330.76
|0.36
|975.76
|758.48
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
16,695.8
|0
|25,031.26
|5.56
|0
|68.07
|898.37
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
457.5
|27.46
|17,355.83
|233.73
|1.53
|1,331.96
|149.93
Happy Forgings Ltd
HAPPYFORGE
1,415.15
|44.26
|13,352.01
|83.56
|0.28
|423.84
|225.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hiteshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhuva
Non Executive Director
Hetal Hitesh Bhuva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mihir Narayanbhai Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amar Manohar Petiwale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Nakul Jain
Shapar Sr.#.269 P 2 N.Sr.#.464,
Plot #.21 Kotdasanagani Shapar,
Gujarat - 360024
Tel: +91 99787 60610
Website: http://www.liotechindustries.in
Email: info@liotechindustries.in
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Summary
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Reports by Liotech Industries Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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