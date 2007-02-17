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Liqvd Digital India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.75

3

2

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.64

-0.9

-2.81

-4.66

Net Worth

19.39

2.1

-0.81

-4.16

Minority Interest

Debt

8.81

6.16

5.54

5.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.2

8.26

4.73

1.57

Fixed Assets

0.63

0.24

0.31

0.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.14

0.88

0.13

Networking Capital

11.38

4.7

2.79

-0.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.49

6.73

4.72

4.35

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.02

3.54

1.99

1.8

Sundry Creditors

-2.87

-3.43

-2.16

-4.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.26

-2.14

-1.76

-2.3

Cash

16.04

3.18

0.76

1.33

Total Assets

28.2

8.26

4.74

1.58

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