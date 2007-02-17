Liqvd Digital India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.75
3
2
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.64
-0.9
-2.81
-4.66
Net Worth
19.39
2.1
-0.81
-4.16
Minority Interest
Debt
8.81
6.16
5.54
5.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.2
8.26
4.73
1.57
Fixed Assets
0.63
0.24
0.31
0.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.14
0.88
0.13
Networking Capital
11.38
4.7
2.79
-0.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.49
6.73
4.72
4.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.02
3.54
1.99
1.8
Sundry Creditors
-2.87
-3.43
-2.16
-4.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.26
-2.14
-1.76
-2.3
Cash
16.04
3.18
0.76
1.33
Total Assets
28.2
8.26
4.74
1.58
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.