To the Members of Macrotech Developers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Macrotech Developers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How the Key Audit Matters was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue Recognition for Real Estate Projects Refer Note 1(II)(11) of standalone financial statements with respect to the accounting policies followed by the Company for recognizing revenue from sale of residential and commercial properties. The Company applies Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" for recognition of revenue from sale of commercial and residential real estate, which is being recognised at a point in time/ over the time depending upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation under the contract with the customer and the control of the underlying asset gets transferred to the customer. Significant judgement/ estimation is involved in identifying performance obligations for revenue recognition under point in time and over the time methods. Determining when control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer and estimating stage of completion, basis which revenue is recognised as per Ind AS 115, has been considered as a key audit matter Our audit procedures in respect of this area among others included: the revenue Read Companys recognition accounting policies & evaluated the appropriateness of the same with respect to principles of Ind AS 115 and their application to the significant customer contracts; Obtained and understood the Companys process for revenue recognition including identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the property to the customer; Evaluated the design and implementation and verified, on a test check basis, the operating effectiveness of key internal controls over revenue recognition including controls around transfer of control of the property and calculation of revenue recognition which is based on various factors including contract price, total budgeted cost and actual cost incurred; Obtained and read the legal opinion taken by the Company and provided to us to determine timing when the control gets transferred in accordance with the underlying agreements; Verified the sample of revenue contract for sale of residential and commercial units to identify the performance obligations of the Company under these contracts and assessed whether these performance obligations are satisfied over time or at a point in time based on the criteria specified under Ind AS 115; Verified, on a test check basis, revenue transaction with the underlying customer contract, Occupancy Certificates (OC) and other documents evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which the revenue is recognized; Verified, on a test check basis, budgeted cost of certain projects, actual cost incurred, balance cost to be incurred and recomputed stage of project completion based on which the revenue is recognized; and Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - ‘Revenue from contracts with customers.

2 Inventory Valuation Refer Note 1(II)(5) to the standalone financial statements which includes the accounting policies followed by the Company for valuation of inventory. Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: The Companys properties under development and completed properties are stated at the lower of cost and Net Realizable Value (NRV). Obtained an understanding of the Managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for determining the valuation of inventory as at the year-end; As at March 31, 2025, the Companys properties under development and inventory of completed properties amounts to H 2,89,668 million and Rs. 40,299 million respectively. Determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current prices and expected date of commencement and completion of the project, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. Evaluated the design and implementation and verified, on a test check basis, operating effectiveness of controls over preparation and update of NRV workings and related to the Companys review of key estimates, including estimated future selling prices and costs of completion for property development projects; Assessed the appropriateness of the selling price estimated by the management and verified the same on a test check basis, by comparing the estimated selling price to recent market prices in the same projects or comparable properties; The cost of the inventory is calculated using actual land acquisition costs, construction costs, development related costs and interest capitalized for eligible project. Compared the estimated construction cost to complete the project with the Companys updated budgets and We have considered the valuation of inventory as a key audit matter on account of the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements and involvement of significant judgement in estimating future selling prices and costs to complete project. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to Inventory in compliance with the requirements of applicable Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report & Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report & Management Discussion and Analysis is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report & Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone1 financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 37(c) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 61 to the Standalone financial statements).

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail of prior year has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates Mayank Vijay Jain Chartered Accountants Partner ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Membership No. 512495 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 255512495BMJBNP7542 Date: April 24, 2025

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone1 financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates Mayank Vijay Jain Chartered Accountants Partner ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Membership No. 512495 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 255512495BMJBNP7542 Date: April 24, 2025

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets,

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment property and right of use assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and/or provided security(ies) to other entities.

(A) The details of such loans, advances, guarantee or security(ies) to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows:

Rs. in million

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries 8,300 - 28,600 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 8,300 - 12,716 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - -

AND

(B) The details of such loans, advances, guarantee or security(ies) to parties other than Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and Associates are as follows:

Rs. in million

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others - - 18,317 - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - - 18,015 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments made, guarantees provided and securities given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days as at the Balance sheet date other than those already provided for in respect of the loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans, granted to Company/ Firm/ LLP/ Other Parties.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted to 4 subsidiaries has fallen due during the year and the same have been renewed. The details of the same are as follows:

Rs. in million

Name of the Parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the yea Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal or extension or by fresh loans granted to same parties Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Goel Ganga Ventures India Private Limited 2,012 81 0.17% Digirealty Technologies Private Limited 98 22 0.05% Brickmart Constructions & Developers Private Limited 4,453 2,565 5.47% Palava City Management Private Limited 390 11 0.02%

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans and / or advances in the nature of loans, including to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the the Act either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made. Further, as the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities, the provisions of Section 186 [except for sub-section 1] are not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products/ services. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities during the year. The Companys operations during the year did not give rise to any liability for value added tax, service tax and excise duty.

There are no undisputed amounts were in arrears as at March 31, 2025, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Rs. in million

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded Amount Paid Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 6 1 Assessment Year 2007-08 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 21 11 Assessment Year 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 291 37 Assessment Year 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 50 1 Assessment Year 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 94 14 Assessment Year 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 195 40 Assessment Year 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (Including Interest) 358 41 Assessment Year 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 9 1 Financial Year 2017-18 Appellate Tribunal Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 24 1 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 633 30 Financial Year 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 18 18 Financial Year 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 1,368 55 Financial Year 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 144 7 Financial Year 2018-19 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 17 17 Financial Year 2017-18 Delhi High Court Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 100 3 Financial Year 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 1 - Financial Year 2019-20 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods & Service Tax 309 - Financial Year 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Transition Credit 876 44 Financial Year 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Transition Credit 8 01 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Transition Credit 157 10 Financial Year 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 102 3 Financial Year 2009-10 Appellate Tribunal MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 139 6 Financial Year 2010-11 Appellate Tribunal MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 128 6 Financial Year 2011-12 Appellate Tribunal MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 311 16 Financial Year 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 1 02 Financial Year 2012-13 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 180 10 Financial Year 2013-14 Appellate Tribunal MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 12 1 Financial Year 2015-16 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 62 2 Financial Year 2016-17 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) MVAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 38 2 Financial Year 2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 11 03 Financial Year 2014-15 to 2017-18 Commissioner Service Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 52 2 Financial Year 2015-16 to 2017-18 Commissioner Service Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 48 2 Financial Year 2016-17 to 2017-18 Commissioner Service Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 264 04 Financial Year Oct-14 To Jun-17 Commissioner Service Tax (Appeals) Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958 Stamp Duty 195 - Financial Year 2013-14 Bombay High Court

1 Represents amount paid under protest of H 3,76,235/- towards Goods & Service Tax Demand

2

Represents amount paid under protest of H 30,000/- towards MVAT Demand.

3 Represents amount paid under protest of H 4,03,444/- towards Service tax Demand.

4

Represents amount paid under protest of H 4,15,286/- towards Service tax Demand.

There are no dues relating to employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transaction which are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report as stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the requirements to report under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) During the year no report under Section 143(12) of the Act, has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the requirements to report under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has two Core Investment Companies (‘CICs) (CICs exempt from registration) as a part of its group.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 52 to the standalone1 financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Act or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII to the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates Mayank Vijay Jain Chartered Accountants Partner ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Membership No. 512495 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 255512495BMJBNP7542 Date: April 24, 2025

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Macrotech Developers Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Macrotech Developers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.