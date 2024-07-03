Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹862.4
Prev. Close₹870.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹814.06
Day's High₹883.9
Day's Low₹862.2
52 Week's High₹1,531
52 Week's Low₹650.8
Book Value₹216.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88,161.93
P/E29.79
EPS29.23
Divi. Yield0.49
Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.
Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hyundai Motor, Biocon, Zee Entertainment, etc.
The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JK Cement, KEC International, Macrotech Developers, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
998.8
994.5
481.8
481.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18,105
15,999.1
12,089.9
11,694.6
Net Worth
19,103.8
16,993.6
12,571.7
12,176.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
8,365.91
5,925.66
8,114.75
yoy growth (%)
41.18
-26.97
Raw materials
0
0
-5,512.65
As % of sales
0
0
67.93
Employee costs
-344.26
-282.61
-280.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1,598.37
616
1,214.93
Depreciation
-56.12
-68.93
-243.26
Tax paid
-464.91
-33.86
-221.92
Working capital
3,368.78
-1,474.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.18
-26.97
Op profit growth
32.4
-24.55
EBIT growth
36.53
-13.54
Net profit growth
828
-71.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
16,676.2
13,779.5
10,316.1
9,470.4
9,233.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,676.2
13,779.5
10,316.1
9,470.4
9,233.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
452.5
390.3
153.4
140.8
293.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.3
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.9
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.5
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,600.4
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,327.6
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
M M Chitale
Managing Director & CEO
Abhishek M Lodha
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Sushil Kumar Modi
E D & Wholetime Director
Shaishav Dharia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R P Singh
Independent Director
Rajeev Bakshi
Independent Director
Harita Gupta
Independent Director
Lee Polisano
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjyot Rangnekar
Additional Director
Akhil Gupta
412 Fl 4 17 G VardhamanChamber,
Cawasji Patel Rd Horniman Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-022-23024400
Website: http://www.lodhagroup.in
Email: investor.relations@lodhagroup.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Lodha Developers Limited, formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited was incorporated on September 25, 1995. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Macrotech Developers Limited to Lodha D...
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Reports by Lodha Developers Ltd
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