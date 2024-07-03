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Lodha Developers Ltd Share Price Live

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882.5
(1.33%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:55 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open862.4
  • Day's High883.9
  • 52 Wk High1,531
  • Prev. Close870.9
  • Day's Low862.2
  • 52 Wk Low 650.8
  • Turnover (lac)814.06
  • P/E29.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value216.06
  • EPS29.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88,161.93
  • Div. Yield0.49
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  • Open870
  • Day's High889.6
  • Spot862.4
  • Prev. Close872.85
  • Day's Low865.35
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot450
  • OI(Chg %)22,950 (0.18%)
  • Roll Over%0.19
  • Roll Cost-0.92
  • Traded Vol.52,200 (-95.59%)
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Lodha Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹862.4

Prev. Close

₹870.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹814.06

Day's High

₹883.9

Day's Low

₹862.2

52 Week's High

₹1,531

52 Week's Low

₹650.8

Book Value

₹216.06

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88,161.93

P/E

29.79

EPS

29.23

Divi. Yield

0.49

Lodha Developers Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2025

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21 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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24 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.25

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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Lodha Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

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Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.

28 Nov 2025|10:32 AM
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Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

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Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter.

8 Jul 2025|12:11 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hyundai Motor, Biocon, Zee Entertainment, etc.

17 Jun 2025|06:35 AM
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Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

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The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%

25 Apr 2025|01:12 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JK Cement, KEC International, Macrotech Developers, etc.

27 Jan 2025|07:44 AM
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Lodha Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.27%

Non-Promoter- 25.86%

Institutions: 25.86%

Non-Institutions: 1.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Lodha Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

998.8

994.5

481.8

481.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18,105

15,999.1

12,089.9

11,694.6

Net Worth

19,103.8

16,993.6

12,571.7

12,176.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

8,365.91

5,925.66

8,114.75

yoy growth (%)

41.18

-26.97

Raw materials

0

0

-5,512.65

As % of sales

0

0

67.93

Employee costs

-344.26

-282.61

-280.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

1,598.37

616

1,214.93

Depreciation

-56.12

-68.93

-243.26

Tax paid

-464.91

-33.86

-221.92

Working capital

3,368.78

-1,474.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.18

-26.97

Op profit growth

32.4

-24.55

EBIT growth

36.53

-13.54

Net profit growth

828

-71.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

16,676.2

13,779.5

10,316.1

9,470.4

9,233.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,676.2

13,779.5

10,316.1

9,470.4

9,233.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

452.5

390.3

153.4

140.8

293.07

Lodha Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.3

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.9

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.5

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,600.4

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,327.6

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lodha Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

M M Chitale

Managing Director & CEO

Abhishek M Lodha

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Sushil Kumar Modi

E D & Wholetime Director

Shaishav Dharia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R P Singh

Independent Director

Rajeev Bakshi

Independent Director

Harita Gupta

Independent Director

Lee Polisano

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjyot Rangnekar

Additional Director

Akhil Gupta

Registered Office

412 Fl 4 17 G VardhamanChamber,

Cawasji Patel Rd Horniman Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-022-23024400

Website: http://www.lodhagroup.in

Email: investor.relations@lodhagroup.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Lodha Developers Limited, formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited was incorporated on September 25, 1995. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Macrotech Developers Limited to Lodha D...
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Reports by Lodha Developers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lodha Developers Ltd share price today?

The Lodha Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lodha Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lodha Developers Ltd is ₹88161.93 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lodha Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lodha Developers Ltd is 29.79 and 4.00 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lodha Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lodha Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lodha Developers Ltd is ₹650.8 and ₹1531 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Lodha Developers Ltd?

Lodha Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.32%, 3 Years at 14.50%, 1 Year at -42.39%, 6 Month at -18.76%, 3 Month at -2.02% and 1 Month at -9.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lodha Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lodha Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.27 %
Institutions - 25.86 %
Public - 1.86 %

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