Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2026
|Dec-2025
|Sep-2025
|Jun-2025
|Mar-2025
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
72.27%
71.85%
71.87%
71.9%
71.93%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
25.86%
26.66%
26.84%
27.08%
27.01%
Non-Institutions
1.86%
1.47%
1.28%
1%
1.04%
Total Non-Promoter
27.72%
28.14%
28.12%
28.09%
28.06%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.
Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hyundai Motor, Biocon, Zee Entertainment, etc.
The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JK Cement, KEC International, Macrotech Developers, etc.
The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.
Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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