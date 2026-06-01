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QUICKLINKS FOR Lodha Developers Ltd

Lodha Developers Ltd Option Chain

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870.9
(-2.63%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--700₹2.35 23.68%36,00017.64%
2,7000%₹243 0%720₹2.2 0%22,9500%
6,3000%₹137.15 -14.52%740₹4.45 41.26%41,40041.53%
1,35050%₹132.1 -32.94%750₹5 42.85%4,56,75017.47%
00%₹151 0%760₹5.75 38.55%48,60018.68%
2,70020%₹109.8 -23.88%770₹7.5 54.63%49,9500.90%
--780₹8.8 58.55%53,550-10.52%
1,3500%₹96 0%790₹9.95 54.26%15,750-5.40%
7,6506.25%₹91.75 -13.03%800₹11.35 48.36%3,33,900-3.38%
9000%₹93.55 0%810₹13.6 50.27%19,3504.87%
5,4000%₹101.4 0%820₹16 52.38%73,3503.82%
--830₹18.5 46.24%44,100-20.96%
9000%₹60 0%840₹20.85 43.29%53,550-5.55%
27,450-3.17%₹46.85 -30.74%850₹25 48.8%98,550-1.35%
20,70053.33%₹41.05 -29.4%860₹29.95 50.5%64,800-10%
20,70048.38%₹35.7 -42.74%870₹33.65 46.94%58,95025.96%
79,65086.31%₹31.65 -32.51%880₹37.25 39.51%67,9504.86%
52,65021.87%₹26.8 -35.26%890₹45.2 45.1%84,150-4.59%
3,85,6508.07%₹23.8 -34.79%900₹51.35 44.24%2,20,050-2.97%
1,00,800-0.44%₹19.25 -39.27%910₹58.7 43.17%53,5503.47%
1,75,050-3.95%₹16.35 -40.65%920₹56.45 21.13%90,00024.22%
71,100-10.73%₹14.5 -39.2%930₹70.45 31.19%32,400-1.36%
1,32,750-2.96%₹12.45 -38.36%940₹78.1 42%54,000-0.82%
3,70,350-0.84%₹10.65 -38.43%950₹87 32.31%52,2000%
1,57,500-4.10%₹8.9 -40.66%960₹73.3 0.89%36,4500%
66,600-13.95%₹7 -43.54%970₹87.4 0%8,1000%
88,65020.12%₹5.95 -45.16%980₹60 0%4500%
45,000-0.99%₹5.35 -41.84%990--
4,50,900-7.05%₹4.65 -39.21%1,000₹127.45 27%30,6001.49%
3,1500%₹3.85 0%1,010--
29,700-9.58%₹3.4 -42.37%1,020₹117.5 0%15,3000%
38,700-10.41%₹4 -20.79%1,030--
58,050-12.83%₹2.7 -37.93%1,040₹143.95 0%2,7000%
62,550-1.41%₹2.35 -38.15%1,050₹106.45 0%4,9500%
6,06,150-0.14%₹2.3 -35.21%1,060₹187.85 14.05%2,7000%
1,10,2501.65%₹1.7 -33.33%1,080--
--1,100₹159 0%5,4000%

Macrotech Devel.: Related NEWS

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

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Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.

28 Nov 2025|10:32 AM
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Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

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Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter.

8 Jul 2025|12:11 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hyundai Motor, Biocon, Zee Entertainment, etc.

17 Jun 2025|06:35 AM
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Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

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The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%

25 Apr 2025|01:12 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JK Cement, KEC International, Macrotech Developers, etc.

27 Jan 2025|07:44 AM
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Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

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The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM
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Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

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Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM
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