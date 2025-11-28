AGM 29/08/2025 Newspaper Advertisement - 30th AGM to be held on August 29, 2025 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025) 4th Integrated Report for the FY 2024-25 along with the Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2025) Newspaper Advertisement regarding 30th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, August 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :11.07.2025) Outcome of the 30th AGM of the Company held on August 29, 2025 through Video Conferencing is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :29.08.2025)