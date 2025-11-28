|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2026
|21 Apr 2026
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend dividend, if any. The Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 4.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for FY 2025-26, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2026
|30 Mar 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|22 Jan 2026
|Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2025
|27 Oct 2025
|Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 11, 2025 Update on Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Roselabs Finance Limited, National Standard (India) Limited, Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited with Lodha Developers Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2025
|22 Jul 2025
|Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2025)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2025
|20 Jun 2025
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Intimation of AGM Date & Record Date for eligibility of Dividend
Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.
Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter.
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The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%
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The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.
Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.
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