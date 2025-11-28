Board Meeting 24 Apr 2026 21 Apr 2026

Final Dividend & Audited Results Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend dividend, if any. The Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 4.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for FY 2025-26, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2025 27 Oct 2025

Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 11, 2025 Update on Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Roselabs Finance Limited, National Standard (India) Limited, Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited with Lodha Developers Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/08/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2025 22 Jul 2025

Lodha Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2025)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025