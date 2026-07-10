Lords Mark Industries Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.46
3.27
4.22
4.38
Net Worth
-2.46
4.27
5.22
5.38
Minority Interest
Debt
5.53
1.2
1.2
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.07
5.47
6.42
5.38
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.06
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
2.99
5.37
6.32
5.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.5
6.38
6.34
5.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.18
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-0.83
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.13
Total Assets
3.07
5.48
6.42
5.36
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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