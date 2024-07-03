Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹60
Prev. Close₹669.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹456.28
Day's High₹63
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹669.7
52 Week's Low₹476.1
Book Value₹23.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,687.72
P/E0
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.46
3.27
4.22
4.38
Net Worth
-2.46
4.27
5.22
5.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.92
5.51
3.34
3.6
yoy growth (%)
-65.1
64.91
-7.15
-24.93
Raw materials
-0.31
-1.42
0
0
As % of sales
16.31
25.88
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.21
-0.16
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.04
0.97
0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.09
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
0.4
0.59
1.62
1.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.1
64.91
-7.15
-24.93
Op profit growth
-200.17
330.17
-267.86
-14.75
EBIT growth
970.87
-95.46
172.83
580.15
Net profit growth
-835.71
-106.07
216.97
-637.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
684.75
0
2.22
3.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
684.75
0
2.22
3.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.56
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
111.85
|0
|1,18,102.15
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,576.75
|0
|54,415.97
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
97.7
|41.05
|26,379
|220.06
|1.04
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
264.1
|30.75
|18,856.74
|187.82
|0.4
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
341.55
|25.36
|14,760.41
|174.23
|0.73
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rajesh P Pawar
Non Executive Director
Feroza Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niket Naik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikhil Suryanath Pandey
Managing Director
SACHIDANAND HARIRAM UPADHYAY
Executive Director
Vinay Benigopal Sarda
Executive Director
Manav Kishore Teli
B-101 Ridhi Sidhi Complex,
M G Road Borivali East,
Maharashtra - 400066
Tel: 91-022-2282 3852/53
Website: http://www.kratosenergy.in
Email: investor.dvfl@gmail.com; dvfo@rediffmail.com; krat
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Lords Mark Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited on August 31st, 1979. The name of the Company was changed to Lords Mark Industries Limited in 2025 fo...
Read More
Reports by Lords Mark Industries Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.