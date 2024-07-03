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Lords Mark Industries Limited Share Price Live

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63
(-90.59%)
Jul 10, 2026|05:24:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60
  • Day's High63
  • 52 Wk High669.7
  • Prev. Close669.7
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 476.1
  • Turnover (lac)456.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.21
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,687.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Lords Mark Industries Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹60

Prev. Close

₹669.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹456.28

Day's High

₹63

Day's Low

₹60

52 Week's High

₹669.7

52 Week's Low

₹476.1

Book Value

₹23.21

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,687.72

P/E

0

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0

Lords Mark Industries Limited Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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23 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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21 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Lords Mark Industries Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Lords Mark Industries Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Jul, 2026|12:22 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 19.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Lords Mark Industries Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.46

3.27

4.22

4.38

Net Worth

-2.46

4.27

5.22

5.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.92

5.51

3.34

3.6

yoy growth (%)

-65.1

64.91

-7.15

-24.93

Raw materials

-0.31

-1.42

0

0

As % of sales

16.31

25.88

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.21

-0.16

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.04

0.97

0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.09

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

0.4

0.59

1.62

1.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.1

64.91

-7.15

-24.93

Op profit growth

-200.17

330.17

-267.86

-14.75

EBIT growth

970.87

-95.46

172.83

580.15

Net profit growth

-835.71

-106.07

216.97

-637.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

684.75

0

2.22

3.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

684.75

0

2.22

3.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.56

0

0

0

Lords Mark Industries Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

111.85

01,18,102.15402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,576.75

054,415.9710.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

97.7

41.0526,379220.061.043,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

264.1

30.7518,856.74187.820.4826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

341.55

25.3614,760.41174.230.73296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lords Mark Industries Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rajesh P Pawar

Non Executive Director

Feroza Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Niket Naik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikhil Suryanath Pandey

Managing Director

SACHIDANAND HARIRAM UPADHYAY

Executive Director

Vinay Benigopal Sarda

Executive Director

Manav Kishore Teli

Registered Office

B-101 Ridhi Sidhi Complex,

M G Road Borivali East,

Maharashtra - 400066

Tel: 91-022-2282 3852/53

Website: http://www.kratosenergy.in

Email: investor.dvfl@gmail.com; dvfo@rediffmail.com; krat

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Lords Mark Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited on August 31st, 1979. The name of the Company was changed to Lords Mark Industries Limited in 2025 fo...
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Reports by Lords Mark Industries Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Lords Mark Industries Limited share price today?

The Lords Mark Industries Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Mark Industries Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lords Mark Industries Limited is ₹2687.72 Cr. as of 10 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lords Mark Industries Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Lords Mark Industries Limited is 0 and 28.85 as of 10 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lords Mark Industries Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lords Mark Industries Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lords Mark Industries Limited is ₹476.1 and ₹669.7 as of 10 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Lords Mark Industries Limited?

Lords Mark Industries Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.05%, 3 Years at 31.58%, 1 Year at 97.84%, 6 Month at 55.06%, 3 Month at 27.60% and 1 Month at 10.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lords Mark Industries Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Lords Mark Industries Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 80.84 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 19.12 %

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