AGM 30/09/2025 Fixed the date of ensuing AGM and approvethe Notice of the 45 AGM of the Comparifi to be held on Tuesday, the 30% September, 2025 at 11.30 A.M through Video Conferencing (VQ) I Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome / Proceeding of AGM held on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025) Voting results along with Scrutinizer Report for 45th AGM held on 30.09.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.10.2025)