Board Meeting 23 Jun 2026 23 Jun 2026

Intimation for change in registered office.

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 4 Jun 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Directors.

Board Meeting 30 May 2026 20 May 2026

Lords Mark Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 29th May 2026 To recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2026. Update regarding Board Meeting held on 29th May 2026.Further, certain agenda items are still under discussion and therefore the Meeting of the Board of Directors shall continue tomorrow i.e. Saturday, 30th May, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :29.05.2026) Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors which commenced on Friday, 29th May, 2026 and continued on Saturday, 30th May, 2026 has concluded today, wherein the Board inter alia considered and approved the following matters: The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Lords Mark Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to be held on 14/02/2026, Unaudited Financial Results for Dec,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Lords Mark India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Unaudited financials result of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Submission of unaudited financial results for second quarter and half year ended 30th September,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 30 Oct 2025

Lords Mark India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to be held on 04-11-2025 for unaudited results for September 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 04/11/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.10.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025

Lords Mark India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Statutory Auditors Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28-10-2025 for Resignation and Appointment of Statutory Auditors to Fill Casual Vacancy (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.10.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2025 7 Oct 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07-10-2025 for issue of Postal Ballot Notice for increase in authorized share capital and matter related there to. Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance officer.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025

Lords Mark India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Lords Mark India Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th August 2025 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Fix the date for the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and approve the draft notice Draft Directors Report and annexures thereto. 3. Transact such other businesses as may be deemed necessary with the permission of the chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th August 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2025 10 Jul 2025