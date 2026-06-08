iifl-logo

Madala Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
190.8
(3.41%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Madala Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.18

15.18

15.18

17.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.39

86.97

118.05

168.92

Net Worth

110.57

102.15

133.23

186.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.03

2.64

2.52

0

Total Liabilities

113.6

104.79

135.75

186.16

Fixed Assets

29.21

31.03

31.38

29.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.89

10.42

36.76

146.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.32

Networking Capital

71.49

62.95

61.74

-4.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.9

2.29

7.34

10.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

77.08

74.15

74.74

20.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.14

-0.65

-7.87

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.32

-13.35

-19.69

-26.88

Cash

1

0.39

5.86

13.34

Total Assets

113.59

104.79

135.74

186.18

Softsol India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Madala Holdings Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.