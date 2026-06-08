Madala Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.18
15.18
15.18
17.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.39
86.97
118.05
168.92
Net Worth
110.57
102.15
133.23
186.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.03
2.64
2.52
0
Total Liabilities
113.6
104.79
135.75
186.16
Fixed Assets
29.21
31.03
31.38
29.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.89
10.42
36.76
146.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.32
Networking Capital
71.49
62.95
61.74
-4.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.9
2.29
7.34
10.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
77.08
74.15
74.74
20.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.14
-0.65
-7.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.32
-13.35
-19.69
-26.88
Cash
1
0.39
5.86
13.34
Total Assets
113.59
104.79
135.74
186.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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