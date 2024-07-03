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Madala Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

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190.8
(3.41%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open185
  • Day's High192
  • 52 Wk High316.3
  • Prev. Close184.5
  • Day's Low185
  • 52 Wk Low 157.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.14
  • P/E104.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.47
  • EPS1.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)281.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Madala Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹185

Prev. Close

₹184.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.14

Day's High

₹192

Day's Low

₹185

52 Week's High

₹316.3

52 Week's Low

₹157.5

Book Value

₹76.47

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

281.69

P/E

104.26

EPS

1.83

Divi. Yield

0

Madala Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2025

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28 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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27 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Madala Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Madala Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.12%

Foreign: 65.11%

Indian: 8.36%

Non-Promoter- 26.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Madala Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.18

15.18

15.18

17.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.39

86.97

118.05

168.92

Net Worth

110.57

102.15

133.23

186.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.89

22.41

4.15

2.5

yoy growth (%)

-15.68

438.85

66.17

-31.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.87

-10.87

-5.77

-4.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.76

10.49

7.77

8.33

Depreciation

-1.81

-2.07

-2.58

-2.86

Tax paid

-1.91

-2.77

-2.29

-0.76

Working capital

0.02

-0.75

0.93

-1.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.68

438.85

66.17

-31.92

Op profit growth

-9.11

-260.57

1.03

-23.23

EBIT growth

19.96

35.59

-7.03

527.68

Net profit growth

40.44

41.01

-27.73

700.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

74.68

82.59

74.26

39.76

44.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.68

82.59

74.26

39.76

44.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.86

-2.11

15.2

9.98

5.59

Madala Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madala Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Srinivasa Rao Madala

Whole-time Director

Bhaskar Rao Madala

Non Executive Director

B S Srinivasan

Independent Director

Naga Padma Valli Kilari

Independent Director

K. Veeraghavulu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagaraju Musinam

Independent Director

Rakesh Sri Vankina

Managing Director & Additional Director

Dr. Aravind Kumar Madala

Registered Office

P No 4 Software Units Layout,

Madhapur,

Telangana - 500081

Tel: 91-040-30719500

Website: http://www.softsolindia.com

Email: cs@softsolindia.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

SoftSol India Limited (SIL) was incorporated in September, 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of information and technology services and Infrastructural facilities including leasing of prope...
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Reports by Madala Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Madala Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Madala Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madala Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madala Holdings Ltd is ₹281.69 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madala Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madala Holdings Ltd is 104.26 and 2.49 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madala Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madala Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madala Holdings Ltd is ₹157.5 and ₹316.3 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Madala Holdings Ltd?

Madala Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.14%, 3 Years at 9.51%, 1 Year at -18.44%, 6 Month at -13.39%, 3 Month at -7.87% and 1 Month at -3.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madala Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madala Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.53 %

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