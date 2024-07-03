Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorRealty
Open₹185
Prev. Close₹184.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.14
Day's High₹192
Day's Low₹185
52 Week's High₹316.3
52 Week's Low₹157.5
Book Value₹76.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)281.69
P/E104.26
EPS1.83
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.18
15.18
15.18
17.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.39
86.97
118.05
168.92
Net Worth
110.57
102.15
133.23
186.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.89
22.41
4.15
2.5
yoy growth (%)
-15.68
438.85
66.17
-31.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.87
-10.87
-5.77
-4.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.76
10.49
7.77
8.33
Depreciation
-1.81
-2.07
-2.58
-2.86
Tax paid
-1.91
-2.77
-2.29
-0.76
Working capital
0.02
-0.75
0.93
-1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.68
438.85
66.17
-31.92
Op profit growth
-9.11
-260.57
1.03
-23.23
EBIT growth
19.96
35.59
-7.03
527.68
Net profit growth
40.44
41.01
-27.73
700.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
74.68
82.59
74.26
39.76
44.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.68
82.59
74.26
39.76
44.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.86
-2.11
15.2
9.98
5.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Srinivasa Rao Madala
Whole-time Director
Bhaskar Rao Madala
Non Executive Director
B S Srinivasan
Independent Director
Naga Padma Valli Kilari
Independent Director
K. Veeraghavulu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagaraju Musinam
Independent Director
Rakesh Sri Vankina
Managing Director & Additional Director
Dr. Aravind Kumar Madala
P No 4 Software Units Layout,
Madhapur,
Telangana - 500081
Tel: 91-040-30719500
Website: http://www.softsolindia.com
Email: cs@softsolindia.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
SoftSol India Limited (SIL) was incorporated in September, 1990. The Company is engaged in the business of information and technology services and Infrastructural facilities including leasing of prope...
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Reports by Madala Holdings Ltd
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