The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, 26th July, 2025, at 09:30 A.M. 35th Annual Report 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03.07.2025) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.07.2025) Submission of Consolidated Scrutinizer Report for the 35th AGM held on 26th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025)