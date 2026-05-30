|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|Madala Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31 2026
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|10 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results. Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Approval of Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other businesses (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith (annexed as Annexure I). 2. Approved the Appointment of Dr. Aravind Kumar Madala (DIN: 06994824) as an Additional Director designated as the Managing Director with effect from 1st September, 2025 subject to the approval of the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
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