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Madala Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

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190.8
(3.41%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Softsol India CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202627 May 2026
Madala Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31 2026
Board Meeting14 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Approval of Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other businesses (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202511 Aug 2025
Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith (annexed as Annexure I). 2. Approved the Appointment of Dr. Aravind Kumar Madala (DIN: 06994824) as an Additional Director designated as the Managing Director with effect from 1st September, 2025 subject to the approval of the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

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