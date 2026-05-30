Board Meeting 30 May 2026 27 May 2026

Madala Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31 2026

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Approval of Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Softsol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other businesses (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025