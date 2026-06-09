Maruti Global Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
20
20
20
20
Reserves
-26.65
-39.66
-39.43
-38.78
Net Worth
-1.65
-14.66
-14.43
-13.78
Minority Interest
Debt
1.32
15.37
15.18
15.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.32
0.71
0.75
1.26
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.34
0.71
0.75
1.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
1.05
1.05
1.51
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.34
-0.3
-0.26
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.34
0.71
0.75
1.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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