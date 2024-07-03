Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹41.44
Prev. Close₹41.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹41.44
Day's Low₹41.44
52 Week's High₹88.02
52 Week's Low₹26.51
Book Value₹-41.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.72
P/E28.58
EPS1.45
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
20
20
20
20
Reserves
-26.65
-39.66
-39.43
-38.78
Net Worth
-1.65
-14.66
-14.43
-13.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.09
14.13
-16.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Narsing Balwanth Singh
Non Executive Director / Chief Financial Officer
Ramaswamy Reddy Pedinekaulva
Independent Non Exe. Director
V. Guna Sekhar Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyothirmai Kanasani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rimika Talesara
#8-3-833/57 Kamalapuri,
Plot #56 & 57 Flat # 201,
Telangana - 500073
Tel: -
Website: https://www.marutisecurities.com
Email: contact@marutisecurites.com
1-2-285,
Domalguda, J B Apartments,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-40-27642217 /2763
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Maruti Global Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Maruti Securities Limited on August 9, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and the Certificate of Commencem...
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Reports by Maruti Global Industries Ltd
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