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Maruti Global Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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41.44
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.44
  • Day's High41.44
  • 52 Wk High88.02
  • Prev. Close41.44
  • Day's Low41.44
  • 52 Wk Low 26.51
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E28.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-41.86
  • EPS1.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Maruti Global Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹41.44

Prev. Close

₹41.44

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹41.44

Day's Low

₹41.44

52 Week's High

₹88.02

52 Week's Low

₹26.51

Book Value

₹-41.86

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.72

P/E

28.58

EPS

1.45

Divi. Yield

0

Maruti Global Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Maruti Global Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Maruti Global Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:58 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.77%

Non-Promoter- 40.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Maruti Global Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

20

20

20

20

Reserves

-26.65

-39.66

-39.43

-38.78

Net Worth

-1.65

-14.66

-14.43

-13.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.09

14.13

-16.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Maruti Global Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maruti Global Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Narsing Balwanth Singh

Non Executive Director / Chief Financial Officer

Ramaswamy Reddy Pedinekaulva

Independent Non Exe. Director

V. Guna Sekhar Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyothirmai Kanasani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rimika Talesara

Registered Office

#8-3-833/57 Kamalapuri,

Plot #56 & 57 Flat # 201,

Telangana - 500073

Tel: -

Website: https://www.marutisecurities.com

Email: contact@marutisecurites.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285,

Domalguda, J B Apartments,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-40-27642217 /2763

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Maruti Global Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Maruti Securities Limited on August 9, 1994 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and the Certificate of Commencem...
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Reports by Maruti Global Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Maruti Global Industries Ltd share price today?

The Maruti Global Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Global Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Global Industries Ltd is ₹20.72 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maruti Global Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Global Industries Ltd is 28.58 and -0.99 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maruti Global Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Global Industries Ltd is ₹26.51 and ₹88.02 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Maruti Global Industries Ltd?

Maruti Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.21%, 3 Years at 81.77%, 1 Year at -16.87%, 6 Month at -28.74%, 3 Month at 4.17% and 1 Month at -13.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maruti Global Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maruti Global Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.23 %

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