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Maruti Global Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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41.44
(-2.15%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Maruti Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202622 May 2026
Maruti Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2026 along with the Independent Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company; and 2. Other Business Matters
Board Meeting11 Feb 20263 Feb 2026
Maruti Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company; 2. Other Business Matters. In the held Board Meeting, Directors of the Company adopted the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Other Business Matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Maruti Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To adopt the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year Ended September 30 2025 along with the Limited review report of the auditors. 2. Other Business Matters In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has considered approved and take on record inter alia, the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2025 along with the Limited review report of the Auditor; 2. Other business Matters towards the operations of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year Ended September 30, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
A.G.M. In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has considered approved and take on record inter alia, the following matters: 1. Draft Directors/ Board Report for the Financial Year March 31, 2025; 2. The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM (IST); 3. Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. Arpita & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Jaipur; 4. Appointment of Ms. Neha Pamani, Practicing Company Secretary, Hyderabad as Scrutinizer for the AGM; 5. Book Closure Date in connection with 31st AGM between September 20, 2025 to September 29, 2025; 6. Appointment of M/s. Arpita & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Jaipur as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for a term of Five (5) consecutive years, from the conclusion of this 31st AGM till 36th AGM of the Company. 7. Other business Matters towards the operations of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Maruti Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation is given for the purpose to adopt and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with the limited review report of the Auditors of the Company and other Business Matters. In the held Board Meeting of Directors of Maruti Securities Limited, considered and adopted the following resolutions: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company; and 2. Other Business Matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

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