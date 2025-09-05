AGM 29/09/2025 Book Closure Date in connection with 31st AGM between September 20, 2025 to September 29, 2025; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2025) Pursuant Reg.30, We hereby submit the proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company held on September 29, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) We hereby submit the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report in connection to the 31st AGM of the Company held on September 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)