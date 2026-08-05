Metalic Technoforge Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
2,197.1
|93.55
|1,04,701.41
|-117.76
|0.39
|2,260.45
|229.8
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
4,646.6
|33.83
|43,203.13
|330.76
|0.35
|975.76
|840.41
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
18,092
|0
|27,181.49
|11.04
|0
|95.77
|909.9
Happy Forgings Ltd
HAPPYFORGE
1,817
|52.28
|17,117.94
|91.46
|0.22
|449.42
|225.5
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
415.05
|24.04
|15,730.26
|148.92
|1.69
|1,324.83
|153.06
No Record Found
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