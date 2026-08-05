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Metalic Technoforge Ltd Share Price Live

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110.35
(-4.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open115
  • Day's High115
  • 52 Wk High116.7
  • Prev. Close116.15
  • Day's Low110.35
  • 52 Wk Low 81.4
  • Turnover (lac)206.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)264.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Metalic Technoforge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

₹115

Prev. Close

₹116.15

Turnover(Lac.)

₹206.57

Day's High

₹115

Day's Low

₹110.35

52 Week's High

₹116.7

52 Week's Low

₹81.4

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

264.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Metalic Technoforge Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Metalic Technoforge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Metalic Technoforge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:02 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.61%

Non-Promoter- 16.38%

Institutions: 16.38%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Metalic Technoforge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

17.5

1

0.35

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.92

16.4

7.37

3.11

Net Worth

33.42

17.4

7.72

3.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Metalic Technoforge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

2,265.2

97.141,08,717.35-117.760.372,260.45229.8

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

4,776

34.6944,304.78330.760.34975.76840.41

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

19,076

028,588.6211.04095.77909.9

Happy Forgings Ltd

HAPPYFORGE

1,906.2

54.7217,915.4491.460.21449.42225.5

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

410.5

23.7815,559.55148.921.711,324.83153.06

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Metalic Technoforge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Sr.No.129/1 P4 (N.#.05&06),

Padavala Main Rd VeravalShapar,

Gujarat - 360024

Tel: +91 90333 32532

Website: http://www.metalictechnoforge.com

Email: investors@metalictechnoforge.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Metalic Technoforge Limited was originally incorporated as Metalic Technoforge Private Limited dated October 04, 2016, with the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently the status of the Company has ...
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Reports by Metalic Technoforge Ltd

Company FAQs

The Metalic Technoforge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metalic Technoforge Ltd is ₹264.67 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Metalic Technoforge Ltd is 0 and 3.34 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metalic Technoforge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metalic Technoforge Ltd is ₹81.4 and ₹116.7 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Metalic Technoforge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 39.86%.
The shareholding pattern of Metalic Technoforge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.00 %
Institutions - 12.81 %
Public - 26.19 %

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