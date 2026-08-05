Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹115
Prev. Close₹116.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹206.57
Day's High₹115
Day's Low₹110.35
52 Week's High₹116.7
52 Week's Low₹81.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)264.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
17.5
1
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.92
16.4
7.37
3.11
Net Worth
33.42
17.4
7.72
3.46
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
2,265.2
|97.14
|1,08,717.35
|-117.76
|0.37
|2,260.45
|229.8
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
4,776
|34.69
|44,304.78
|330.76
|0.34
|975.76
|840.41
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
19,076
|0
|28,588.62
|11.04
|0
|95.77
|909.9
Happy Forgings Ltd
HAPPYFORGE
1,906.2
|54.72
|17,915.44
|91.46
|0.21
|449.42
|225.5
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
410.5
|23.78
|15,559.55
|148.92
|1.71
|1,324.83
|153.06
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Sr.No.129/1 P4 (N.#.05&06),
Padavala Main Rd VeravalShapar,
Gujarat - 360024
Tel: +91 90333 32532
Website: http://www.metalictechnoforge.com
Email: investors@metalictechnoforge.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Metalic Technoforge Limited was originally incorporated as Metalic Technoforge Private Limited dated October 04, 2016, with the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently the status of the Company has ...
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Reports by Metalic Technoforge Ltd
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