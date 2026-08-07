To the Members of

Metalic Technoforge Private Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Metalic Technoforge Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as of 31st March 2025, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year ended 31st March 2025, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March 2025, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, v&ktte-i&fkmost significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current peiH&&^XIl?33fc matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuci$fg?h%? accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the prepara^nsa?eh

presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressingouropinion on whetherthe company has adequate internal fin^Bgjak controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such contc?^

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse con^S&feftqM of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public intere^feerfeRits of such communication.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B." Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which woul?Cln>gacjt 7 u l (tsV‘n1) financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable

vi Based on our examination which included test checks, the company hUfhs&S. accounting software for maintaining its books of account. Howd\?AHfl?fre software either does not have the feature of recording an audit trail (etfl?to.gL or such feature has not been enabled and operated throughout the yearr

Consequently, during the course of our audit, we were unable to verify the presence or integrity of an audit trail for the relevant transactions recorded in the software.

(h) The provision Section 197 of the companies act 2013 is not applicable to the private company.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the period 01st April 2024 to 31st March 2025:

1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showingfull particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of Three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the PPE has been physically verified by the management during the period year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year ended.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year ended.

2) In respect of Inventory of the company:

a) The management has conducted physical verification oMlaventd^^ at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and

procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the period, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of Current Asset. The Stock Statements submitted with Bank are generally in agreement with Books of Accounts.

3) The Company has during the period ended, not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable.

4) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has no loans, investments, guarantees or security where provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are to be complied with.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable and complied with by the company.

6) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company required to maintain cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. The cost records are duly maintained, and this has been certified by the management.

7)

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the ba^rkbrbur" examination of the books of account, and records, the Company hMbegjjfe generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in

respect of the above were in arrears as of 31st March 2025, for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period ended in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9)

a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the period.

b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

10)

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the period.

b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has made right issue of shares 6,50,000 during the year, the provisions of section 62 and other Provisions of the companies Act 2013 are complied.

11)

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the period ended.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the period ended by the company.

12) Company is not a Nidhi company; accordingly, provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company

13) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are at arms length price and in the ordinary course of business and in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclossed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

14) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to appoint internal auditor as per provisions of the act. Accordingly, the clause is not applicable.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16) According to the information and explanations given to us, we ^rei^df^tbd" opinion that the company is not required to be registered under

of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is

Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

17) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the period ended and the immediately preceding financial year.

18) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is resignation of auditor during the year.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, the Company has recognized the required provision in the books of account for CSR expenditure. The said amount, though provided during the year, has been subsequently spent in the next financial year.

21) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Metalic Technoforge Private Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Metalic Technoforge Private Limited as of 31st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ind^^^^^^tandards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical rercKifr^lj^u^nd plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboutf^^^t jadequate

internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over fvhSBdaT reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override^ controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.