To

The Members

MetalicTechnoforge Limited ,

[Formally knpwn as METALIC TECHNOFORGE PRIVATE LIMITED]

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 9,hAnnual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31slMarch, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Particulars 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 Revenue From Operations 7,519.31 5,085.09 Other Income I 126.50 59.08 Less: Operating and Admin. Exps 6,115.72 4,547.54 Profit before depreciation and Taxes 1,530.09 696.63 Less: Depreciation and Amortisation 260.29 109.51 Extraordinary/Exceptional Items -- · Profit (Loss) before Tax 1,269.80 587.12 Less: Taxes (including deferred tax) 1 .Current Tax 264.99 154.78 Less: MAT Credit Entitlement · -- 2. Deferred Tax 76.04 8.33 Profit (Loss) after Tax 928.78 424.01

Performance review and state of Companys affairs and Future Outlook

The Board of I Directors would like to inform the Members that during the year under review, your Company has earned revenue from Operations of Rs.7,519.31Lakhand Other income of Rs. 126.50 Lakh as compared to Revenue from operations of Rs. 5,085.09 Lakh and other income of Rs. 59.08Lakh in the previous year. Profit (Loss) before and after depreciation was Rs.1,530.09 Lakh and Rs.1,269.80Lakh compared to Rs. 696.63 Lakh and Rs. 587.12 Lakh previous year . Net Profit / (Loss) was Rs.928.78Lakh and Rs. 424.01 Lakh respectively. The Board of Directors expects further increase in sales and profitability of the Company in the year to come.

Transfer to Reserves

The Board of Directors does not propose to transfer fund to any type of reserve for the year under review.

Material changes and commitments after the end of the Financial Year

No material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which financial statements in this report relate and the date of this report.

The status of the Company is changed from private company to public company by following the procedure prescribed under the company. The Company has got the approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs and accordingly, w.e.f. 6th day of August, 2025, the status of the Company is changed to METALIC TECHNOFORGE LIMITED, CIN Number U28999GJ2016PLC093975

Change in the nature of Business

There has no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

Share Capital

Authorized Capital:

The Authorized share capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2025 is Rs. 25,00,00,000 [Rs. Twenty Five Crore only] consisting of 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 each.

Paid Up Capital:

The paid-up equity share capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2025 is Rs. 100,00,000 [Rs. One Crore only] consisting of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 each

Change in Share capital:

During the year under review, there Authorized Share capital is changed from from Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakh Only) divided into 5,00,000/- ( Five Lakh Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore Only) divided into 1,00,00,000/- (One Crore Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each AND Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore Only) divided into 1,00,00,000/- (One Crore Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore Only) divided into 2,50,00,000/- (Two Crore Fifty Lakh Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. The company has followed the procedure prescribed under the Act.

Further, During the year Company has issued and allotted total share 6,50,000 (Six Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 each (Rupees Ten Only) aggregating of Rs 65,00,000 on Right Issue Basis.

Buy Back Of Securities

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

Sweat Equity

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

Employees Stock Option Plan

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

Registrar & Share Transfer Agent

The Companys has appointed Maashitla Securities Private Limited as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA), which manages the electronic connectivity with the depository (ies) on behalf of the Company.

Dematerializatioh of Equity Shares

In accordance with Notification issued by MCA for Mandatory requirement of dematerialized of the shares of the Company in case the company has either paid up capital more than 4 Cr, or Turnover is more than 40 Cr, or Company is Holding company / Subsidiary Company or for Section 8 Company, the Company has obtained ISIN, ISIN of the company is INE111801013, for the equity shares.

Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company during the financial year.

Dividend

In view of requirement of funds for further development of business of the Company, the Directors regret their inability to recommend dividend for the year under review.

Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund

There is no amount in the Unclaimed Dividend Account of the Company and so there is no need of any such transfer.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The Board of Directors / Management of the Company comprises the following;

Name of the KMP or Director Designation Date of appointment DhavalVrajlalTrambadiyaDIN: 07626127 Director 04/10/2016 KeyurDhirajlalGajiparaDIN: 07515499 Director 04/10/2016 Satish Rameshbhai Vadodariya DIN: 07628541 Director 04/10/2016 VipulKapadiyaKeshubhaiDIN: 07628523 Director 04/10/2016

Details of Board of Directors / Management /KMP who were appointed or have resigned during the year

Name of the KMP or Director Designation Date of appointment Date of Resignation Nil

There is no change in Board of Directors / Management of the Company. Board Meetings

Board Meetings

During the year under review, 19 (Nineteen) Board Meetings were held. The maximum interval between any two Board Meeting did not exceed 120 days as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of the Company periodically reviews the compliance reports of all the laws applicable to the Company. In respect of the meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were recorded and signed Minutes Book maintained.

Attendance of Director

Date of Meeting DhavalVrajlalTrambadiya KeyurDhirajlalGajipara Satish Rameshbhai Vadodariya VipulKapadiyaKeshubhai 01-04-2024 ? ? ? ? 11-05-2024 ? ? ? ? 01-06-2024 ? ? ? ? 15-06-2024 ? ? ? ? 12-07-2024 ? ? ? 17-07-2024 ¦/ ? ? ? 10-08-2024 s s s ? 27-08-2024 s s s ? 07-09-2024 s v s ? 30-09-2024 V V s ? 25-10-2024 s V V ? 25-11-2024 s s s V 05-12-2024 s s s s 12-12-2024 s s s s 25-12-2024 s s v v 31-12-2024 s V s V 08-01-2025 s s s V 24-03-2025 s V s V 27-03-2025 s s s

v Indicates presence of Director Directors Responsibility Statement

Your Directors Confirm that:

i. ) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure, if any.

ii. ) that your director have selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at end of financial year March 31, 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the financial year;

iii. ) that your director have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions the Actfor safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. ) that your director have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. ) that your Director have laid down proper internal financial control was in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. ) thatyour Director have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws was in place and was adequate and operating effectively.

Auditors, Audit Report and Audit Accounts

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s M B Jajodia & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Membership No: 162116 FRN No.139647W), were appointed as a Statutory Auditors at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company held on 28lh August 2025 to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. Hetal Patel (Mem No. 148449) Chartered Accountants and to hold office upto the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held for the year 2024-25 and whose office comes to an end at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Board proposes to appoint, M/s M B Jajodia& Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Membership No: 162116 FRN No.139647W), from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting and hold office up to the conclusion of Annual General Meeting for financial year 2029-2030.

M/s M B Jajodia& Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Membership No: 162116 FRN No.139647W), has confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under for their appointment as Auditors of the Company and submitted necessary consent and certificate to that effect. The Members are requested to consider the appointment of Auditors as such.

The Auditors Report read with the notes to the accounts referred to therein are self-explanatory and, therefore, do jnot call for any further comments. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors.

Fixed Deposits

The company has not invited / accepted any fixed deposit under the provisions of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees or made investments in contravention of the provisions of the Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Related Party Transactions

The related party transaction/s, if any, was/ were entered into during the financial year was/were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of Companys business. The Company has not entered into any contract, arrangement or transaction with any related party which could be considered as material within the meaning of sub-section (1) of section 188 so this clause is not applicable.

Business Risk Management

In todays economic environment, Risk Management is a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risks for the business. Your Companys risk management is embedded in the business processes. Your company has identified the certain risk like price risk, uncertain global economic environment, interest rate, human resource, competition, compliance and industrial health and safety risk and also planned to manage such risk by adopting best management practice.

Significant and Material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant or material orders passed by any regulator, tribunal or court that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo

The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of Steel Forged Rings. In view of the nature of business of the Company, the Company does not require technology absorption. The related other details are as under;

a) Conservation of enerqv:

The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Company has already installed tools/ equipments for conservation of Electricity. The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy There is no need to take additional measure in this regard The capital investment on energy conservation eguipments The Company does not have any proposal for additional investment in this regard.

b) Technology absorption:

The research and experiments are carried on as part of the normal business activities and as such no separate figures are available.

The efforts made toward technology absorption Company was not required to make any efforts towards the technologies absorption during the year The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution Company was not required to acquire any technologies during the year In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) - Company has not imported any technologies during the year (a) The details of technology imported Nil (b) The year of import; Nil (c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed Nil (d) If not fully absorbed , areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons thereof Nil The expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

c) Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo:

Particulars 2025 2024 Foreign Exchange Earnings (Rs.) Export of Goods 2,805.30 944.38 Foreign Exchange Outgo(Rs.) Import of Material 6.10 - Import of Capital Goods 504.30 -

Statement in Respect of Adeguacy of Internal Financial Control with Reference to the Financial Statements

Adequate internal control systems are in place commensurate to the Size and nature of operations. The Company coijitinues to comply with high standards of corporate governance and provide our stakeholders accurate accounting and management information.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy:

As a part of jits initiative under the “Corporate Social Responsibility” (CSR) drive, the Company has undertaken projects/ donated amount in the areas of preventive health care, eradication of hunger, education, women empowerment, health and hygiene. These projects are in accordance with Schedule VII of the Act and the Companys CSR policy.

The Report or) CSR activities as required under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure T and forms an integral part of this Report and has complied with accordingly.

Declaration of Independent Directors:

The provisions of section 149 pertaining to the appointment of Independent Directors do not apply to our company.

Audit Committee:

The provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 and 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

Statement Indication the Manner in which Formal Annual Evaluation has been made by the Board of its own Performance, its Directors, and that of its Committees:

Not Applicable

Disclosure of. Establishment of a Vigil Mechanism:

Not Applicable

Managerial Remuneration

Particulars of Employees pursuant to Sec. 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Management personnel) Rules, 2014:

As required under the provision of sub rule 2 of Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014, there is no employee who has been paid remuneration exceeding the limits as prescribed during the year under review.

Cost Auditors

In terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Accounting Records), Rules, 2001, the Company is required to maintain Cost Records and required to obtain Cost Record Maintenance Certificate from Cost and Management Account, and had obtained Cost Record Maintenance Certificate for FY 2024-2025.. M/s TADHANI AND CO, Cost Accountant M No. 33178, FRN: 003635 has been appointed to issue Cost Record Maintenance Certificate for the year 2025-2026.

There is no adverse remark in the Certificate issued by M/s TADHANI AND CO, Cost Accountant M No 33178, FRN: 003635

Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Annual return

The Annual return in the prescribed format shall be made available at the website of the Company at www.metalictechnoforge.com, in due course of time.

Industrial Relation

Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year. The Board wishes to place on record their wholehearted appreciation for co-operation tendered by all the employees in this direction

Other Matters / Disclosure

Disclosure of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

Your directors also state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Internal Complaints Committee, as required under the provisions of the said Act, has been established by the Company.

Particulars Remarks Number of Sexual Harassment Complaints received Nil Number of Sexual Harassment Complaints disposed off Nil Number of Sexual Harassment Complaints pending beyond 90 days Nil

Statement That Company has complied with Maternity Benefit Act.

During the year there are no cases are reported which fall under Maternity Benefit Act.

Details in respect of frauds reported by auditors:

During the year no Frauds are reported by the auditor under sub section 12 of section 143, other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

A statement indicating the manner in which formal annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors:

This clause is not applicable

The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (3;1 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year.

There is no such instances during the year and thus not applicable.

The details of the difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement arid the valuation done while taking a loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

There is no such instances during the year and thus not applicable.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support extended to the Company by the bankers, financial institutions and business associates.Your Directors also place on record their profound admiration and sincere appreciation of the continued hard work put in by employees at all levels.