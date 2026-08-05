Metalic Technoforge Ltd Summary

Metalic Technoforge Limited was originally incorporated as Metalic Technoforge Private Limited dated October 04, 2016, with the Central Registration Centre. Subsequently the status of the Company has been converted into a Public limited company subject to shareholders resolution and the name of the Company is changed to Metalic Technoforge Limited pursuant to fresh certificate issued by the Central Processing Centre dated August 06, 2025. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of closed die forged and precision machined components catering to a wide range of automotive and non-automotive industries, including farming equipment, construction machinery, hydraulic applications, commercial vehicles, and general engineering industries.



It manufacture a variety of products such as gear components, transmission shafts, forged and machined components, hydraulic components, and other general engineering components, which are supplied to customers within India and in overseas market.The Company operates a manufacturing facility located in Rajkot, Gujarat, comprising four units. Of these, three units are operational and used for the existing business operations, while Unit- IV is presently vacant and proposed to be use for the upcoming capital expansion. The product portfolio comprises a wide range of complex and safety critical forged and precision-machined products, including big rings, small rings, ball studs, gear blanks with broaching, gears, coupling assemblies and other critical components catering to diverse end-use industries.



The Company commenced operations with 1.5MT hammer machine in the manufacturing facility spread across 960 square meter area. Thereafter in 2019, Company expanded the capacity by adding 1 MT hammer, since then it added machinery for forging and CNC processing. Further during the period from 2019 to 2025, it expanded manufacturing units to a total area approximately 5,968.51 square meters (approximately 64,244.53 square feet).



In 2024, it further diversified the product portfolio by commencing the manufacturing of gears and shafts supported by the installation of modern precision gear manufacturing machinery. Presently, the Company works an installed forging and machining capacity of 6,800 metric tons per annum.Company has filed a Draft Prospectus with SEBI &is planning the IPO which consist a fresh issue of 64,88,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10.