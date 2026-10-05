Midaas Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
3.03
3.03
2.72
2.72
Reserves
-6.7
-6.36
-6.06
-5.96
Net Worth
0.77
1.11
1.1
1.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.33
0.26
0.12
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.1
1.37
1.22
1.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.25
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.06
1.35
-0.06
1.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.94
1.43
0.11
1.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.08
-0.17
-0.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
1.1
1.37
1.21
1.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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