Midaas Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,600
|76.12
|4,08,381.63
|1,699
|0.33
|17,733
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
557
|41.75
|57,524.23
|321.32
|0.45
|9,025.52
|59.26
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd
LALITHAA
392.6
|21.74
|21,974.21
|208.38
|0
|6,039.56
|75.34
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
4,749.4
|37.59
|14,762.1
|85.09
|0.38
|2,662.45
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.05
|17.88
|12,799.12
|171.09
|0
|803.82
|8.79
No Record Found
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