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Midaas Fashions Ltd Share Price Live

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145.5
(4.98%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:39:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open142.1
  • Day's High145.5
  • 52 Wk High138.6
  • Prev. Close138.6
  • Day's Low142.1
  • 52 Wk Low 20.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.08
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Midaas Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹142.1

Prev. Close

₹138.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.74

Day's High

₹145.5

Day's Low

₹142.1

52 Week's High

₹138.6

52 Week's Low

₹20.21

Book Value

₹-5.08

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.57

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Midaas Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2026

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Midaas Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Midaas Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:50 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.22%

Non-Promoter- 38.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Midaas Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

4.44

4.44

4.44

4.44

Preference Capital

3.03

3.03

2.72

2.72

Reserves

-6.7

-6.36

-6.06

-5.96

Net Worth

0.77

1.11

1.1

1.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.7

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.05

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.15

-0.23

0

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.44

0.75

-2.09

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-97.77

1,652.07

326.71

-49.81

EBIT growth

-62.6

-36.63

-1,252.83

-0.44

Net profit growth

-68.55

-31.91

-69,546.38

182.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

Midaas Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,600

76.124,08,381.631,6990.3317,733230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

557

41.7557,524.23321.320.459,025.5259.26

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd

LALITHAA

392.6

21.7421,974.21208.3806,039.5675.34

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

4,749.4

37.5914,762.185.090.382,662.45455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

13.05

17.8812,799.12171.090803.828.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Midaas Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Lalit Jain

Executive Director

Hanissh Kanakraj Jaain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish Bakliwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhuri Toshniwal

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Rupali Purohit

Registered Office

6-A Kiran Shankar Roy Road,

3rd Floor,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22489731

Website: http://www.shentracon.com

Email: investor@shentracon.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata-700019

Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

Shentracon Chemicals Limited was incorporated on July 14, 1993. The Company is a Manufacturer of Chemicals. The operations at the Companys manufacturing plant at Dunkuni, in the district of Hooghly we...
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Reports by Midaas Fashions Ltd

Company FAQs

The Midaas Fashions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Midaas Fashions Ltd is ₹64.57 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Midaas Fashions Ltd is 0 and -27.24 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Midaas Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Midaas Fashions Ltd is ₹20.21 and ₹138.6 as of 06 Oct ‘26
Midaas Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 585.80%, 6 Month at 121.26%, 3 Month at 29.29% and 1 Month at 5.40%.
The shareholding pattern of Midaas Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.77 %

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