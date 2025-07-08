Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹142.1
Prev. Close₹138.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹145.5
Day's Low₹142.1
52 Week's High₹138.6
52 Week's Low₹20.21
Book Value₹-5.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.57
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
3.03
3.03
2.72
2.72
Reserves
-6.7
-6.36
-6.06
-5.96
Net Worth
0.77
1.11
1.1
1.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.7
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.05
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.15
-0.23
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.44
0.75
-2.09
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-97.77
1,652.07
326.71
-49.81
EBIT growth
-62.6
-36.63
-1,252.83
-0.44
Net profit growth
-68.55
-31.91
-69,546.38
182.24
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,600
|76.12
|4,08,381.63
|1,699
|0.33
|17,733
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
557
|41.75
|57,524.23
|321.32
|0.45
|9,025.52
|59.26
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd
LALITHAA
392.6
|21.74
|21,974.21
|208.38
|0
|6,039.56
|75.34
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
4,749.4
|37.59
|14,762.1
|85.09
|0.38
|2,662.45
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.05
|17.88
|12,799.12
|171.09
|0
|803.82
|8.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Lalit Jain
Executive Director
Hanissh Kanakraj Jaain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish Bakliwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhuri Toshniwal
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Rupali Purohit
6-A Kiran Shankar Roy Road,
3rd Floor,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22489731
Website: http://www.shentracon.com
Email: investor@shentracon.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata-700019
Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Summary
Shentracon Chemicals Limited was incorporated on July 14, 1993. The Company is a Manufacturer of Chemicals. The operations at the Companys manufacturing plant at Dunkuni, in the district of Hooghly we...
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Reports by Midaas Fashions Ltd
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