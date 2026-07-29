|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2026
|28 Jul 2026
|The Notice convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st August, 2026 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Stock Exchange and Stakeholders are requested to take on record, Notice of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 29.07.2026) The Stock exchange and stakeholders are requested to take on record outcome of the AGM. The Stock Exchange and stakeholders are requested to take on record scrutinizer report along with the voting result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.08.2026)
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