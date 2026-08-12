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Midaas Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

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138.6
(5.00%)
Oct 5, 2026|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

06/10/2025calendar-icon
06/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Sep 202622 Sep 2026
Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to the fixation of record date.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20267 Aug 2026
Shentracon Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2026. The Stock Exchange and Stakeholders are requested to take on record, unaudited Standalone financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2026)
Board Meeting28 Jul 202623 Jul 2026
Stock Split Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, I.E Tuesday, 28Th July, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/07/2026)
Board Meeting30 May 202626 May 2026
Shentracon Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 The Stock Exchange and stakeholders are requested to take on record the Outcome of the Board Meeting, as attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)
Board Meeting5 May 20265 May 2026
The Stock Exchange and Stakeholders are requested to take on record the outcome of board meeting held on 05th May, 2026 pertaining to the Change of Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (RTA)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20263 Apr 2026
Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held today i.e., 03rd April, 2026
Board Meeting27 Mar 202627 Mar 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the new Corporate Office of the Company in Mumbai, for better operational efficiency and administrative convenience. The details of the Corporate Office are as under: Flat 1910, 19 Th Floor, 9 Business Bay, Khakhar Property, Behind Evershine Mall, Chincholi Bunder Malad (W), Mumbai. 400064, Maharashtra. The Company shall also maintain the books of accounts of the Company at this new corporate office. There is no change in the Registered Office of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04.30 P.M. The above information is submitted for your kind information and record . Please find attach intimation for new corporate office of company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2026)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202618 Mar 2026
The Stock Exchange and all stakeholders are hereby requested to kindly take on record the Outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company, along with the updated email address and contact details of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Shentracon Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2025. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 13th February, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results as reviewed by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report for the said period issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 05:40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Shentracon Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.11.2025)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202524 Oct 2025
Please find the attached Outcome of Board meeting without Intimation dated Friday, 24th October, 2025

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