|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 Aug 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|8 Sep 2025
|Pursuant to provisions of SecOon 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and RegulaOon 42 of SEBI ((Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Tuesday, 2nd September 2025 to Monday, 08th September 2025 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.