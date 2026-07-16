Midwest Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.05
3.27
3.27
3.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.35
-26.41
-24.09
-14.49
Net Worth
91.4
-23.14
-20.82
-11.22
Minority Interest
Debt
28.76
26.78
25.12
22.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.11
Total Liabilities
120.16
3.64
4.3
11.02
Fixed Assets
1.36
1.93
2.03
2.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.57
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
3.41
Networking Capital
47.66
1.45
2.07
5.42
Inventories
0
1.14
1.86
1.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.4
0.34
3.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
48.03
3.34
3.43
2.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-3.23
-3.27
-2.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.2
-0.29
-0.22
Cash
31.56
0.26
0.19
0.14
Total Assets
120.15
3.64
4.31
11.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.