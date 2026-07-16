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Midwest Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

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3,800
(-1.25%)
Jul 16, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.05

3.27

3.27

3.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.35

-26.41

-24.09

-14.49

Net Worth

91.4

-23.14

-20.82

-11.22

Minority Interest

Debt

28.76

26.78

25.12

22.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.11

Total Liabilities

120.16

3.64

4.3

11.02

Fixed Assets

1.36

1.93

2.03

2.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.57

0

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

3.41

Networking Capital

47.66

1.45

2.07

5.42

Inventories

0

1.14

1.86

1.65

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.4

0.34

3.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

48.03

3.34

3.43

2.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.26

-3.23

-3.27

-2.89

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.2

-0.29

-0.22

Cash

31.56

0.26

0.19

0.14

Total Assets

120.15

3.64

4.31

11.03

Midwest Gold : related Articles

No Record Found

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