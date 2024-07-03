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Midwest Energy Ltd Share Price Live

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3,800
(-1.25%)
Jul 16, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,869
  • Day's High3,886.75
  • 52 Wk High5,900
  • Prev. Close3,848.25
  • Day's Low3,785
  • 52 Wk Low 1,122.7
  • Turnover (lac)57.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value337.89
  • EPS2.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,929.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Midwest Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

₹3,869

Prev. Close

₹3,848.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹57.91

Day's High

₹3,886.75

Day's Low

₹3,785

52 Week's High

₹5,900

52 Week's Low

₹1,122.7

Book Value

₹337.89

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,929.43

P/E

0

EPS

2.16

Divi. Yield

0

Midwest Energy Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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19 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Midwest Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Midwest Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Jul, 2026|08:14 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.78%

Non-Promoter- 13.61%

Institutions: 13.61%

Non-Institutions: 27.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Midwest Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.05

3.27

3.27

3.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.35

-26.41

-24.09

-14.49

Net Worth

91.4

-23.14

-20.82

-11.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.57

0.12

2.59

yoy growth (%)

-36.07

372.89

-95.28

-36.13

Raw materials

-0.65

-0.06

-0.2

-3.21

As % of sales

177.7

10.6

168.87

123.71

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.45

-0.13

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.6

-0.87

-0.29

-1.74

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.28

-0.41

Tax paid

0.16

-0.38

-1.04

-0.12

Working capital

2.83

0.25

-0.07

-1.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.07

372.89

-95.28

-36.13

Op profit growth

68.2

-0.46

-51.49

55.8

EBIT growth

51.22

171.28

-83.1

64.26

Net profit growth

10.49

-6.89

-28.35

61.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

8.66

0.78

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

8.66

0.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.87

0.36

Midwest Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

427.4

13.972,63,456.645,533.676.26490.1933.51

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,842.95

32.911,04,968.071,065.590.054,900.71209.29

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

84.07

10.0674,651.322,020.131.1811,173.1438.48

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

375.35

022,966.9153.390218.0828.56

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

GMDCLTD

587

31.9318,935.31221.181.6814.05222.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Midwest Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

G. Bhaskara Rao

E D & Wholetime Director

Deepak Kukreti

E D & Wholetime Director

B S Raju

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kothamasu Sri Surya Pratap

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mr. Somasekhar Reddy Bhimavarapu

Non Executive Director

Rao Sasikanth

Non Executive Director

Ankireddy Rajyalakshmi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaibhav Chaturvedi

Registered Office

No 25 A Attibele Indust Area,

Attibele,

Karnataka - 562107

Tel: 91-80-27820407

Website: http://www.midwestgoldltd.com

Email: novagranites1990@gmail.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Midwest Gold Ltd. (Formerly known as Nova Granites (India) Ltd) was originally incorporated as a Limited Company in November, 1990 in Karnataka. The Company was incorporated as 100 % EOU with an obje...
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Reports by Midwest Energy Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Midwest Energy Ltd share price today?

The Midwest Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3800 today.

What is the Market Cap of Midwest Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Midwest Energy Ltd is ₹4929.43 Cr. as of 16 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Midwest Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Midwest Energy Ltd is 0 and 11.39 as of 16 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Midwest Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Midwest Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Midwest Energy Ltd is ₹1122.7 and ₹5900 as of 16 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Midwest Energy Ltd?

Midwest Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 211.84%, 3 Years at 388.66%, 1 Year at 242.77%, 6 Month at -20.45%, 3 Month at -16.72% and 1 Month at -1.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Midwest Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Midwest Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.78 %
Institutions - 13.61 %
Public - 27.60 %

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