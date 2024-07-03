Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹3,869
Prev. Close₹3,848.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.91
Day's High₹3,886.75
Day's Low₹3,785
52 Week's High₹5,900
52 Week's Low₹1,122.7
Book Value₹337.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,929.43
P/E0
EPS2.16
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.05
3.27
3.27
3.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.35
-26.41
-24.09
-14.49
Net Worth
91.4
-23.14
-20.82
-11.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.57
0.12
2.59
yoy growth (%)
-36.07
372.89
-95.28
-36.13
Raw materials
-0.65
-0.06
-0.2
-3.21
As % of sales
177.7
10.6
168.87
123.71
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.45
-0.13
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.6
-0.87
-0.29
-1.74
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.28
-0.41
Tax paid
0.16
-0.38
-1.04
-0.12
Working capital
2.83
0.25
-0.07
-1.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.07
372.89
-95.28
-36.13
Op profit growth
68.2
-0.46
-51.49
55.8
EBIT growth
51.22
171.28
-83.1
64.26
Net profit growth
10.49
-6.89
-28.35
61.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
8.66
0.78
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
8.66
0.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.87
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
427.4
|13.97
|2,63,456.64
|5,533.67
|6.26
|490.19
|33.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,842.95
|32.91
|1,04,968.07
|1,065.59
|0.05
|4,900.71
|209.29
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
84.07
|10.06
|74,651.32
|2,020.13
|1.18
|11,173.14
|38.48
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
375.35
|0
|22,966.91
|53.39
|0
|218.08
|28.56
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
GMDCLTD
587
|31.93
|18,935.31
|221.18
|1.6
|814.05
|222.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
G. Bhaskara Rao
E D & Wholetime Director
Deepak Kukreti
E D & Wholetime Director
B S Raju
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kothamasu Sri Surya Pratap
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mr. Somasekhar Reddy Bhimavarapu
Non Executive Director
Rao Sasikanth
Non Executive Director
Ankireddy Rajyalakshmi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaibhav Chaturvedi
No 25 A Attibele Indust Area,
Attibele,
Karnataka - 562107
Tel: 91-80-27820407
Website: http://www.midwestgoldltd.com
Email: novagranites1990@gmail.com
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Midwest Gold Ltd. (Formerly known as Nova Granites (India) Ltd) was originally incorporated as a Limited Company in November, 1990 in Karnataka. The Company was incorporated as 100 % EOU with an obje...
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Reports by Midwest Energy Ltd
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