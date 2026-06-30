Board Meeting 30 Jun 2026 24 Jun 2026

Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division of the existing equity shares of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Sub-Division (Stock Split) Of Equity Shares From Face Value Of Rs. 10/- Each To Rs. 1/- Each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.06.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2026 27 Jun 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., June 27, 2026, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Soumya Kukreti (DIN: 01760289) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from June 27, 2026.

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2026 5 Jun 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th June 2026: The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 05th June 2026 has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Prabhat Bhamini (M. No. 69664) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 May 2026 23 May 2026

Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2026 This is to inform that the name of company has been changed from Midwest Gold Limited to Midwest Energy Limited pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation. Fresh Certificate of incorporation dated 25th may 2026 issued by ROC is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2026) Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. Further, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 28th May 2026 has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on 29th May 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.05.2026) Outcomes of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.05.2026) Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2026 8 Apr 2026

Allotment of Equity shares

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Allotment of equity shares

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2026 29 Mar 2026

Allotment of equity shares on Preferential basis

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2026 13 Feb 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares, convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities, on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that, the Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 has been postponed to Thursday, February 19, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.02.2026) 1. Approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders and the Stock Exchange, the issuance of up to 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) each on Preferential basis (Preferential Issue) for consideration in cash to person forming part of the Promoter, Promoter group and Non-Promoter Public Category. 2. Approved the draft Notice for convening the extra-ordinary general meeting of the members of the Company and fixed the date of the extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 14th March, 2026 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2026)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2025

Allotment of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only) per equity share on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. November 08, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Submission of financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares, convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities, on a preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company. & 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Midwest Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Scheme of Amalgamation of Midwest Energy Private Limited Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company (Transferor Company) with Midwest Gold Limited Holding Company (Transferee Company) under the provisions of Section 233 of the Companies Act 2013 and the applicable rules and SEBI Regulations The Board has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between Midwest Energy Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Midwest Gold Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors under Section 233 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025