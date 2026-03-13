|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Feb 2026
|14 Mar 2026
|1. Approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders and the Stock Exchange, the issuance of up to 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) each on Preferential basis (Preferential Issue) for consideration in cash to person forming part of the Promoter, Promoter group and Non-Promoter Public Category. 2. Approved the draft Notice for convening the extra-ordinary general meeting of the members of the Company and fixed the date of the extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 14th March, 2026 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Notice of the Extraordinary General meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 11:00 A.M through VC/OAVM. Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company to be held on March 14 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.03.2026) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.03.2026) Voting results and Scrutinizers report of the EGM held on March 14, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.03.2026)
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