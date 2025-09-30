To convene the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 11.00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Summary of the Proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of Midwest Gold Limited. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025)