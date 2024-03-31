To The Members,

The Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 10th Board Report along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results

The financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below: Rs in Lakhs

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operation 1,90,084 1,43,165 Other Income 637 502 Total Revenue 1,90,721 1,43,667 Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, and Income - Tax 21,991 20,094 Less: Interest 7,083 5,798 Less: Depreciation and Amortisation expense 10,557 7,875 Profit before tax & Exceptional items 4,351 6,421 Exceptional Items - - Profit before tax 4,351 6,421 Less: Tax Expenses a. Current year Tax 826 1,162 b. Deferred Tax 1572 2,558 c. MAT Credit - - d. Tax for Earlier Years 6 101 Profit After Tax 1,946 2,802

Review of operations

Total Revenue from operations of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was Rs.1900.8 crores as against a revenue of Rs.1431.7 crores for the previous year, an increase of 33% from the previous years sales. This sale could be achieved through implementation of various strategic measures across market building activities. During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has earned an EBIDTA of Rs.219.90 crores, an increase of 9.4% from the previous year with an overall EBIDTA of 11.57%. There has been a reduction in EBIDTA margin from 14.04% during 2022-23 to 11.57% in 2023-24. This has been mainly due to increase in expenditure on sales and marketing, expansion of new markets. The lower EBIDTA margin is also attributed to higher milk procurement price as compared to the previous year. Inspite of having higher input cost, price increase in products was not effected due to prevailing market conditions. Further, despite higher input cost and various trade promotion schemes, the Company has effectively managed to contain and optimize other expenses through efficient management of operational activities in view of higher milk volume. The Company is strategically planning to improve the EBIDTA margin in the coming years between 14% to 16%. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) is Rs. 43.50 crores for the year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 64.21 crores in the Financial Year 2022-23.

Net Profit after Tax is Rs.19.46 crores for the year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 28.02 crores for the previous year. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of any term loans during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Market Expansion Activities

The Company is focused on achieving deeper market penetration by appointing additional distributors for its products and extending coverage to large scale retailers in Tier-II and Tier-III Towns. The Company is also expanding its footprint in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and North Eastern region. All these new markets have contributed for more than 12 % of total revenue of the Company.

Revenue from Exports

The Company aims to augment its revenue from international markets while concurrently strategizing to venture into new markets in the future. The Company is exporting its products to 15 Countries including Australia, New Zealand, USA, Singapore, Dubai, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Mauritius and Hong Kong. The total revenue from our exports have grown year-on-year basis by 46 % in FY 23-24 as compared to in FY 22-23.

Milk Procurement

The Company, over a period of last 10 years has systematically established a very strong network for procurement of milk. Since the Company has been growing exponentially year on year, milk procurement forms an integral part of the Companys growth. During the Financial Year 2023-24, we have procured 262.0 million litres of milk as against 199.1 million litres during the previous year with an increase of 32%. It is worthy to note that milk is directly procured from farmers under the financial inclusion whereby direct transfer of money for their produce is effected to their respective bank accounts. As a matter of policy, the Company does not engage with traders or middlemen for procurement of milk.

Farmer engagement activities

Clean milk production and farmers education are the key factors in improving the quality and quantity of milk procurement. Both the programmes are aimed at improving the health of milch animals. Increase in milk procurement has been achieved due to various field related initiatives implemented across the procurement ecosystem. The Company has employed 5 Nos. Veterinary doctors and 29 Nos. artificial inseminators with proper training for carrying out treatment of animals. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has carried out 21,028 artificial inseminations as against 571 done during the previous year. The Company has also conducted 2 medical camps and health checkups of cattle. During the financial year under review, we have also conducted 176 farmer training programme involving 3,668 farmers in training activities. During the Financial Year, the Company has provided 13,855 MT compound cattle feed to our member producers with an increased volume of 2,742 MT from the previous Financial Year. We have also established a strong relationship with Tamil Nadu Veterinary Agricultural University for formulation and supply of high-quality mineral feed aimed at increasing the overall health and well-being of milch animals. During the Financial Year, in order to improve the procurement volume of milk, the Company has established 4 chilling centres with an addition of 243 collection centres within the milk shed area. The increase in number of veterinary camps, supply of good quality cattle feed, conducting health camps, providing a large number of artificial insemination kits has helped the Company to achieve a higher milk procurement volume of 32%. The Company has also tied up with quality feed suppliers for procurement and distribution of feed to our member producers to improve the quality of milk. The Company is also exploring the possibility of adopting silage system in order to take care of continuous availability of fodder to improve health of animals and milk yield.

Manufacturing Activities

The Company has completed Phase-II expansion project which was initiated during the year 2022. All key products such as Sweetened Condensed Milk, Chocolate, Ice Cream and UHT range of products have been successfully developed, commercialized and regular manufacturing of the said products are under way. The end-to-end technology for all the aforesaid four product categories have been installed, successfully commissioned and production of high-quality products have since commenced which has contributed INR 144.00 crores to the topline. During the year 2023-24, we have also added a number of process improvement activities to improve the product quality and control manufacturing expenses. The Company has also stopped third party outsourcing excepting for cattle feed and certain frozen products under RTC & RTE categories.

Product Development

The core strength of the Company is having a strong product development team for continuous improvement in quality, efficiency in operations and higher performance in terms of productivity. During the financial year 2023-24, the NPD team has developed different types of Ice Creams, addition of 3 more variants in UHT category. The Company is happy to announce that it has launched milk & fruit based fusion products under UHT category which is the first of its kind in Indian market.

Sales & Marketing

Sales & Marketing is a key element of our successful growth and creating greater visibility in the marketplace. We have more than 2,500 distributors across the country. Market expansion, logistics and infrastructure development are also important factors for the Companys success. During the financial year 2023-24, 1,025 new distributors were added in order to handle Ice Cream and Frozen Food categories independently. With addition of distributors, we have also added 35,000 new retailers. During the financial year, the Company has launched its full range of ice creams across market channels. In order to protect the quality of the products, at distributor/ retail level, the Company has provided over 8,000 freezers. During the year, we have added 12 reefer Containers and 39 cargo vehicles along with addition of new C & F agents. The Company has deployed 137 Nos. trucks for smooth movement of products. During the year, the Company has created 11 New depots with additional storage facilities and created frozen cold storage capacity for 3 lakh litres of Ice Cream in the marketplace.

In order to have a deeper penetration in the market, the Company has taken extensive trials in improving the distribution network through bifurcation of existing distributors by adding new distributors, creation of storage hubs at strategic locations and deployment of additional manpower. As part of the strategy, the Company has expanded its footprint in MP, Gujarat, Mumbai by introducing its key products such as Paneer, Yogurt, Milkshakes, Ghee and Cheese. All the products have been well accepted by the consumers in the new markets which has given us lot of strength and encouragement to further expand in these markets thus making use of their full potential.

Logistics

The Company, by and large, does not engage third party vehicles for transportation of its products to different destinations of the country. The Company owns and operates about 250 trucks for transshipment of products to crisscross the country. During the year, the Company has added 74 vehicles at factory level and 25 vehicles for secondary and tertiary transportation. Such an arrangement is not only helping the products to reach their respective destinations within the shortest possible time but also retains the quality of products with its intended conditions till the products reach their final destination(s). During the year, our vehicles have travelled 1.70 million kms. The vehicles are also equipped with trip monitoring system (GPRS) to track their movement. The Company, on trial basis, has adopted AI based programme in order to alert drivers during certain situations like route formation or modification. The Company is also adopting RFID technology for tracking of tyres.

Energy, Water & Environment

During the year, the Company has generated 3.13 million units from its 2 MW Wind Energy unit and 23.81 million units from 12 MW Solar plant for our captive consumption. The Companys aim of achieving power neutrality has been met upto 60%. During the year 2023-24, the Company has commissioned Phase-II of expansion in all respects which has necessitated a higher demand for energy thereby reducing its self-sufficiency from 90% to 60%. However, the Company is planning to set up new 20 MW solar plant in order to maintain power surplus/ neutrality going forward. The Company buys water through third party. Currently 60% of water is recycled within our processing system through state-of-the-art water treatment technology. The Company is generating power from ETP sludge which is utilized to run the ETP successfully. The objective of the Company, going forward, is to have 100% recycled water thereby eliminating requirement of water from river or ground water source. All our boilers are fed with plant-based biomass for energy. Company does not use fossil fuel of any nature for our plant operations. As an ongoing activity, Company has deployed electric vehicles for distribution of our products in the market. This will not only reduce pollution but also help to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Rejuvenation of water bodies

During the year 2023-24, the Company has undertaken several initiatives aimed at rejuvenating water bodies, small canals, rivers and lakes in collaboration with local self-help groups/ NGOs. The Company has completed 201 projects with such groups encompassing different villages thereby having a positive impact on the lives and livelihood of the people. Out of 201 projects completed, total 4,100 acres of lake area covered benefitting 185 villages, irrigating 48,000 acres of land covering 31,000 farmers. Overall, more than 400,000 common public living in all nearby areas benefited from our projects. Company has constructed 2 Nos. service road, helped in setting up 2 Nos. classroom and sanitary block in schools. The Company has created a green cover in and around the plant premises. As on date, Company has planted about 30,000 trees of different types in order to have a healthy green cover and improve pollination due to presence of flowering plants within the premises. The Company has created honeybee spots within the factory premises.

Visitors

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company received a total of 17,443 visitors out of which 15,586 are students from various schools & colleges. We have also received 646 visitors from trade bodies/ NGOs/ common public. Milky Mist always ensures making special arrangement for every visitor who comes to visit our Plant and considers them as our brand ambassador(s). All our facilities have been designed in such a way that every visitor can witness the processing/ packaging activities from the walking gallery without having to enter to the high hygiene areas. During the period, Milky Mist has provided internship training to 183 students from various academic institutions ranging from one week to three months.

Collaboration

The Company has signed four collaborative agreements with various academic institutions, trade associations and other technology providers. The Company has provided practical training activities and exchange of ideas which not only helped the students to complete their curriculum through direct exposure but also prepares them for their employability.

Way forward

The Company has clear goals and strategies for the financial year 2024-25 and beyond as under: -a) The Company has taken several strategic decisions in order to achieve the objective of reaching the targeted sales value, safeguarding the environment, creating talent pool, etc.,

b) The Company is planning to become a pan India brand through market penetration and entering into new markets across the country through implementation of established sales distribution strategy.

c) The Company is in the process of expanding milk procurement volume through induction of new animals, systematic intervention in productivity improvement through artificial insemination veterinary camps, providing good quality feed, etc.,

d) The Company has started introducing ice cream flavors to the market in the first full year of operations. Going forward, we plan to cover the entire range of ice creams to meet the different requirements of consumers.

e) The Company has initiated setting up of 3 major expansion projects viz.,

i) New Spray Dryer Plant;

ii) New high-capacity state of the art Paneer plant and

iii) New high-capacity state of the art Cheddar Cheese plant. The Company is planning to complete all these brownfield projects within a period of 18 to 24 months for optimization of existing product lines.

f) The Company is planning to install 20 MW solar plant to become power neutral.

g) The Company is planning to set up water treatment plant to recover waste water by converting the same into process water thereby reducing dependency on natural water resources The Company has been consistently achieving the sales targets as per annual plan and has a strong conviction that all the proposed plan of activities including plant & machinery expansion will be done as per plan and time limits. The Company remains committed for achieving power and water neutrality and evolve into a responsible Company in order to safeguard the environment.

We remain committed for production and supply of high-quality products with a diverse range of categories and fulfil the customers needs as well as expectations.

Change in nature of Business

There is no Change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year and the Company continues to focus on its core strength of manufacturing the value-added dairy products.

Dividend

The Directors have not recommended any dividend considering the future expansion plans and growth of the Company.

Transfer to Reserves

Reserve and Surplus as on the beginning of the Financial Year 2023 – 24 was Rs 17,779 Lakhs. There were additions in Surplus of Rs 1,946 Lakhs during the Year and hence Reserve & Surplus as at March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 19,725 Lakhs.

The Board of Directors of the Company, has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to IEPF

The Company has not declared any dividend in the past. Further, the Company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund under sub-section (2) of section 125 of the Act and the IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

Share Capital and Debentures

During the year, there was no change in the Capital structure of the Company. The total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company as at 31.03.2024 was Rs 3,56,82,500/- divided into 35,00,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each and 68,250 0.01% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Rs 10 each.

Board Meetings conducted during the period under review

The Board of Directors of the Company met 19 (Nineteen) times during the financial year 2023-24 and which was attended by the Directors as per the details mentioned below.

Date of Meeting No. of Directors entitled to attend No. of Directors attended 18-04-2023 2 2 29-04-2023 2 2 15-06-2023 2 2 12-07-2023 2 2 17-07-2023 2 2 09-08-2023 2 2 28-08-2023 2 2 09-09-2023 2 2 27-09-2023 2 2 18-10-2023 2 2 28-10-2023 2 2 15-11-2023 2 2 24-11-2023 2 2 07-12-2023 2 2 21-12-2023 2 2 08-01-2024 2 2 11-01-2024 2 2 31-01-2024 2 2 26-03-2024 2 2

Name of the Director No. of Meetings Held Attended 1. T SATHISHKUMAR 19 19 2. S ANITHA 19 19

Committee Meetings conducted during the period under review

The Board of Directors has formed the CSR Committee, inter alia, to Formulate and recommend to the Board, Recommendation of the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the CSR activities, monitoring the CSR Policy of the Company and Other roles and responsibilities.

The CSR Committee met 4 (Four) times during the financial year 2023-24.

Date of Meeting No. of Members entitled to attend No. of Members attended 18-04-2023 3 3 12-07-2023 3 3 09-09-2023 3 3 26-03-2024 3 3

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards has been followed and there is no material departure from those standards;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Details in respect of Frauds reported by Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 other than those which are reportable to the Central Government

There has been no fraud reported by the auditors pursuant to Section 143(12) of the Companies Act 2013 for the accounting year 2023-24.

Declaration of Independent Directors

The provisions of Section 149 pertaining to the appointment of Independent Directors do not apply to our Company.

Companys policy relating to Directors appointment, payment of remuneration and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013

The provision of Section 178 (1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are not applicable to the Company.

Hence, the Company has not devised any policy relating to appointment of Directors, Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, Independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Reply to Independent Auditors Report

Reply to Point 2 (B) (vi) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements to the Independent Auditors Report:

The Company is regular in reviewing the IT and controls Systems placed on every business transaction. It has deployed audit trails on the Finance and accounting module which covers extensively all business transactions. The Company will extend the same to other models to address the gaps.

Reply to Point (vii) (a) of Annexure – 1 to the Independent Auditors Report:

The Company is regularly depositing all the statutory dues with appropriate statutory authorities. However, there were slight delay in few cases/delays in deposit which are not serious. The Company is strengthening the mechanism to avoid any such delay.

Reply to Point (xx) (b) of Annexure – 1 to the Independent Auditors Report:

In continuation of the previous Financial Years, the Company has spent the amounts earmarked for the ongoing CSR Projects. However, a sum of Rs 0.04 Lakhs needs to be spent during the Financial Year 2024 – 25.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has not given any loan, made any investment or provided any guarantee or security covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

The particulars of transactions entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in subsection (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are disclosed in the notes forming part of Financial Statement.

Secretarial Auditor and Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. KSR & Co LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, Coimbatore to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the period under review.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure – II. There is no qualification, observation, adverse remark or disclaimer in the said report.

Material Changes and Commitments affecting the financial position of the Company

There has been no material change and commitment during the year under review affecting the financial position of the Company.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conservation of energy:

(I) The steps taken or impact on conservation of The Company has installed Solar Plant energy and Windmill

(II) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing Solar Power & Wind Mill as above alternate sources of energy.

(III) The capital investment on energy conservation There was no capital investment on equipments Energy conservation equipment during FY 2023-24.

(b) Technology absorption:

(I) The effort made towards Technology absorption. The Company has fully automated dairy plant by adoption of the latest technology available in the international market. (II) The benefits derived like product improvement cost reduction product development or import substitution The automated dairy plant will help the Company to improve its product quality and will also result in cost reduction. (III) In case of imported technology (important during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) The dairy unit has best of the equipments available in the international market. The details of technology imported The years of import Fully automated latest plant and machineries from the worlds best manufacturers of the dairy plants. 2017-18 Whether the technology been fully absorbed Yes If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof Nil (IV) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

(c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and out go:

1. Earnings in Foreign Currency during the year: Rs 4,952.32 (In Lakhs) 2. Expenses in Foreign Currency during the year: Rs 10,459.37 (In Lakhs)

Statement concerning Development and Implementation of Risk Management Policy of the Company

The Company has a structured risk management policy. The Risk management process is designed to safeguard the organization from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business. The potential risks are identified and integrated with the management process such that they receive the necessary consideration during decision making.

Disclosure of composition of Audit Committee and Vigil Mechanism

The provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. However, Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2013 is applicable to the Company and accordingly the Company has established the Vigil Mechanism which is being monitored by Chairman and Managing Director, Vigilance Officer of the Company.

Annual Return

As per the MCA Notification dated 28th August, 2020 making an amendment to Rule 12(1) of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a weblink of the Annual Return is furnished in accordance with sub section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as prescribed in

Form MGT 7 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. You may please refer to our Companys weblink https://www.milkymist.com/financial-information.

Details of policy developed and implemented by the Company on its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives

The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are applicable to the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted the CSR committee. The Annual Report on CSR Activities has been prepared and submitted to the Board for the financial year 2023-24 along with CSR Activities and Spending details. Detailed CSR Report in Annexure - I is annexed to the Directors Report.

Deposits

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted or renewed any public deposits in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

Unsecured Loan

During the year, the Company has not received any unsecured loan from its directors. The outstanding amount of unsecured loans received from the directors of the Company as on 31.03.2024 was Rs 25.55 Lakhs.

Annual Evaluation of the Board on its own performance and of the Individual Directors

The Board has not undertaken any annual evaluation of its own performance and of the Individual Directors as the said provisions is not applicable to the Company.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has internal control systems, commensurate with its size, scale and complexity of its operations.

Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

During the period under review, there was change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Mr. R Subramanian has resigned from the Company as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 15.09.2023. However, there was no change in the Directors of the Company during the period under review.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

Details of Significant and Material Orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future

There is no significant and material order passed by any regulator or court or tribunal impacting the going concern status or Companys operation in future.

Auditors

M/s. VKS Aiyer & Co., Chartered Accountants having FRN: 000066S, Coimbatore are the Statutory Auditors of the Company. They hold office until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held in the year 2024. Pursuant to Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant Rules made thereunder, the Statutory Auditors are proposed to be reappointed for a period of 5 Financial Years at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Cost Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions and rules made there under, the Company has appointed M/s. STARP Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration Number 004143) as Cost Auditor of the Company to conduct the audit of the cost accounting records maintained by the Company relating to those products as mandated by the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Directors have devised proper systems and procedures to ensure compliance with the provisions of all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India [ICSI] and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year

No application or proceeding was made or pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the financial year.

Particulars of Employees

Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 does not apply to the Company.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has been employing women employees in various cadres in the Company.

The Company has in place an Anti-harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. There was no complaint received from any employee during the financial year 2023-24 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31.03.2024 for redressal.

Acknowledgements

The Directors wish to express their appreciation to the Government Authorities, Bankers, Auditors, Customers, Suppliers, Medias, Press, Employees, Shareholders and other Stakeholders for their sustained support to the Company which played pivotal role in enhancing the visibility of the Company across the Country and helped us to take the Company to new heights in various aspects.